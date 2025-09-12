Quentin Johnston of the Los Angeles Chargers Stellar Game: Analysis & Insights

Fantasy Football Column: Quentin Johnston of the Los Angeles Chargers Breakout Game

Finally Arriving?

It took a couple of years, but Week 1 may have been Johnston’s long-awaited breakout. The Chargers’ wideout hauled in five catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns, showing flashes of the first-round talent that scouts raved about coming out of TCU.

The key context here: Jim Harbaugh went off-script. Everyone expected his Chargers to pound the football and play “bully ball.” But against the Kansas City Chiefs’ stout run defense, the ground game was completely neutralized, and Harbaugh let Justin Herbert sling it. The result? Possibly Herbert’s best game as a pro and Johnston is finally looking like a legitimate fantasy weapon.

Fantasy Football Outlook

Johnston’s ownership percentages skyrocketed after waivers this week, so he’s probably already rostered. The question is whether he’s a one-week wonder or a sustainable fantasy option.

Short-term : Johnston is firmly in the WR3/Flex conversation. He’s the type of player who can win you a matchup with a single play, especially if Harbaugh keeps leaning on Herbert’s arm when the run game stalls.

Long-term : Consistency is the issue. Drops and route timing haunted Johnston early in his career, and the Chargers still want to build their offense around the run. If Harbaugh reverts to that identity, Johnston’s target share could flatten.

Bottom line: He’s a boom-or-bust option, but the ceiling is finally high enough to chase.

Betting Breakdown: Chargers’ Passing Attack

Sportsbooks adjusted after the Chiefs game, but there’s still some value in Johnston props until he proves he can do this every week.

Chargers team total overs : Harbaugh showed he’s willing to let Herbert air it out when necessary.

Quentin Johnston receiving yards over : With 5+ targets, he has explosive potential against secondaries that shade coverage toward Keenan Allen.

Anytime TD scorer: Johnston’s size and speed make him a real red-zone weapon, and his two-touchdown game won’t go unnoticed by oddsmakers, but you’ll still see plus-money prices early.

Herbert Unlocks the Ceiling

The real takeaway is Herbert. If Harbaugh trusts him to pass when the run isn’t there, Johnston becomes a viable weekly starter. Herbert doesn’t lack arm talent; he just needed a scheme willing to let him attack. If that trend holds, Johnston could be this season’s fantasy surprise and a profitable name in prop markets.

Final Word

Johnston is no longer just a “hold and hope” stash—he’s fantasy-relevant right now. Week 1 showed that when Harbaugh adjusts, Herbert has the tools to turn Johnston into a difference-maker.

Recommendation: Start Johnston as a WR3/Flex this week, especially in matchups where the Chargers face tough run defenses. On the betting side, target his yards and touchdown props while the market is still catching up.

