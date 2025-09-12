Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 2 hours ago

5 Most Overrated Teams in the NFL Right Now (Week 2)

Gabriel Santiago

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • 1. Los Angeles Rams

    Ahead of Week 2, FanDuel Sportsbook has the Los Angeles Rams labeled with +1800 odds to win Super Bowl LV, and I am just not seeing it yet. Matthew Stafford, operating in his 17th season, is dealing with a back issue that will likely linger for the remainder of 2025. The offensive line here is not particularly good, which could spell trouble for the veteran signal caller. Outside of that, this group has solid skill players on offense and a sturdy defensive front. With that, the Rams are currently the favorite to win the NFC West (+165).

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 4. Denver Broncos

    Many in the football community believe the Denver Broncos will win the AFC West in 2025. Presently, FanDuel Sportsbook has Denver at +260 odds in that market, but they are still a mostly unproven bunch. Quarterback Bo Nix is looking to make the leap in Year 2, but he looked a little sluggish in the opener. Denver's defense is obviously top-notch, but will this offense be able to win games down the stretch? We shall see.

  • 3. Minnesota Vikings

    After a surging comeback win, the Minnesota Vikings are riding high entering Week 2. However, quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who is essentially operating as a rookie, was relatively ineffective at Soldier Field for three quarters before waking up. Naturally, the Vikes defense will keep this team competitive, but three touchdowns in the fourth quarter probably won't happen every weekend. I still want to see more from this version of Minnesota.

  • 2. Cincinnati Bengals

    The Cincinnati Bengals are presently listed with 10-to-1 odds to win the AFC, which is the fifth-shortest price in the market. Led by superstar quarterback Joe Burrow, Cincinnati has one of the top offenses in the NFL. Still, the Bengals' defense has proved porous. They've ranked 20th or worse in terms of yardage allowed in each of the past three seasons. This team tends to be hot and cold, but really, we've not seen them make a legitimate run since 2022.

  • 1. Los Angeles Rams

    Ahead of Week 2, FanDuel Sportsbook has the Los Angeles Rams labeled with +1800 odds to win Super Bowl LV, and I am just not seeing it yet. Matthew Stafford, operating in his 17th season, is dealing with a back issue that will likely linger for the remainder of 2025. The offensive line here is not particularly good, which could spell trouble for the veteran signal caller. Outside of that, this group has solid skill players on offense and a sturdy defensive front. With that, the Rams are currently the favorite to win the NFC West (+165).

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Week 2 FanDuel NFL DFS: Top 5 WRs to Target

NFL · 4 hours ago

Paul Connor

NFL Week 2: Predicting the Outcomes of All 9 NFC Games

NFL · 5 hours ago

Grant White

NFL Week 2: Predicting the Outcomes of All 10 AFC Games

NFL · 6 hours ago

Grant White

NFL Week 2: 5 Bold Predictions For This Week

NFL · 8 hours ago

TJ Inman

Ranking the 0-1 Teams & Their Odds to Make the NFL Playoffs

NFL · 8 hours ago

Grant White

NFL Week 2: TNF Commanders vs Packers Most Bet Touchdown Scorers

NFL · 1 day ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NFL Week 2: TNF Commanders vs Packers Most Bet Player Props

NFL · 1 day ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Thursday Night Football Week 2: 5 Bold Predictions for Commanders vs. Packers

NFL · 1 day ago

Grant White

Top 5 Fantasy Football Defenses for Week 2 (Per ESPN)

NFL · 1 day ago

Paul Connor

Commanders vs. Packers: Top NFL Anytime Touchdown Props For TNF Tonight

NFL · 1 day ago

Paul Connor