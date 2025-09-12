5 Most Overrated Teams in the NFL Right Now (Week 2)
Gabriel Santiago
Host · Writer
1. Los Angeles Rams
Ahead of Week 2, FanDuel Sportsbook has the Los Angeles Rams labeled with +1800 odds to win Super Bowl LV, and I am just not seeing it yet. Matthew Stafford, operating in his 17th season, is dealing with a back issue that will likely linger for the remainder of 2025. The offensive line here is not particularly good, which could spell trouble for the veteran signal caller. Outside of that, this group has solid skill players on offense and a sturdy defensive front. With that, the Rams are currently the favorite to win the NFC West (+165).
5. Houston Texans
The Houston Texans have won the AFC South in back-to-back seasons — which, ironically, has happened every time they've won the division — but they've experienced issues getting over the hump. Head coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud are both in their third year at the helm in H-Town. That is a QB-HC combination that most would be eager to have. However, the team looked frustrated in their Week 1 loss, scoring only nine points. Conversely, the divisional competition is finally improving here.
4. Denver Broncos
Many in the football community believe the Denver Broncos will win the AFC West in 2025. Presently, FanDuel Sportsbook has Denver at +260 odds in that market, but they are still a mostly unproven bunch. Quarterback Bo Nix is looking to make the leap in Year 2, but he looked a little sluggish in the opener. Denver's defense is obviously top-notch, but will this offense be able to win games down the stretch? We shall see.
3. Minnesota Vikings
After a surging comeback win, the Minnesota Vikings are riding high entering Week 2. However, quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who is essentially operating as a rookie, was relatively ineffective at Soldier Field for three quarters before waking up. Naturally, the Vikes defense will keep this team competitive, but three touchdowns in the fourth quarter probably won't happen every weekend. I still want to see more from this version of Minnesota.
2. Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals are presently listed with 10-to-1 odds to win the AFC, which is the fifth-shortest price in the market. Led by superstar quarterback Joe Burrow, Cincinnati has one of the top offenses in the NFL. Still, the Bengals' defense has proved porous. They've ranked 20th or worse in terms of yardage allowed in each of the past three seasons. This team tends to be hot and cold, but really, we've not seen them make a legitimate run since 2022.
