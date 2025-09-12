5 Most Overrated Teams in the NFL Right Now (Week 2)

1. Los Angeles Rams

Ahead of Week 2, FanDuel Sportsbook has the Los Angeles Rams labeled with +1800 odds to win Super Bowl LV, and I am just not seeing it yet. Matthew Stafford, operating in his 17th season, is dealing with a back issue that will likely linger for the remainder of 2025. The offensive line here is not particularly good, which could spell trouble for the veteran signal caller. Outside of that, this group has solid skill players on offense and a sturdy defensive front. With that, the Rams are currently the favorite to win the NFC West (+165).

