Ranking the Top 16 NFL Defenses for the 2025 Season
Gabriel Santiago
Host · Writer
16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have consistently showcased a middle-of-the-pack defense for several consecutive seasons. In 2024, the Bucs placed 16th in defensive scoring (21.6 PPG) and 18th in yards surrendered (341.5). YPG). Going forward, edge-rusher Haason Reddick will bring his talents to a front that already includes NT Vita Vea and LB Lavonte David. If S Antoine Winfield Jr. can stay healthy, this unit in Tampa can (and will) take your lunch money.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
The defending-champion Philadelphia Eagles take the top spot on this list until proven otherwise. When we last saw Philly's defense at Super Bowl LIX, they forced their opponent into two interceptions and one fumble, which was sort of their M.O. in 2024. Additionally, the Eagles were last year's No. 1 team in terms of yardage allowed (278.4 YPG) while ranking second in scoring (17.8 PPG). There is some roster turnover here, but leader Zack Baun will be back with the Birds. From there, they still have players like DT Jordan Davis, DT Jalen Carter, DB Cooper DeJean, CB Quinyon Mitchell, and many others.
2. Denver Broncos
Top to bottom, the Denver Broncos boast one of the most talented defenses in the NFL. Aside from reigning DPOY Patrick Surtain II (who is a certified dude on the outside), Denver showcases a fierce front seven. Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper form an incredible pass-rushing duo. From there, new additions LB Dre Greenlaw and S Talanoa Hufanga will provide physicality and athleticism. This is a unit that was listed third in points against (18.3 PPG) last year, and it is very likely that the Broncos will be even better going forward.
3. Los Angeles Chargers
Quietly, the Los Angeles Chargers were a top defense in 2024. HC Jim Harbaugh has several significant contributors returning to the Bolts this season, including S Derwin James Jr., OLB Khalil Mack, and LB Denzel Perryman. The trio will look to improve on last year's clip of 17.7 PPG allowed, which was the NFL's top mark. The Chargers fly around; they'll certainly put a jolt into their competition in the upcoming campaign.
4. Minnesota Vikings
In 2024, no team forced turnovers quite like the Minnesota Vikings. They produced 33 takeaways last year (24 interceptions and nine fumbles recovered), and as they are currently constructed, many of those same game-wreckers are still here and then some. Genuinely, guys like Andrew Van Ginkel, Jonathan Allen, Jonathan Greenard, and Javon Hargrave make up perhaps the best front in the NFL. Look for Skol to give their opponents fits this season.
5. Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers' defense just improved drastically after the team's recent trade for NFL superstar Micah Parsons. He and Rashan Gary will form one of the very top pass-rushing duos that the Pack has ever employed. In the secondary, All-Pro S Xavier McKinney is an incredible athlete. Green Bay is a team that logged 31 takeaways — good enough for fourth in the league — in 2024, and they'll stand a good chance to top that number over the upcoming year.
6. Detroit Lions
If healthy, the Detroit Lions' smash-mouth defense will be back at top gear in 2025. DE Aidan Hutchinson and FS Kerby Joseph are two of the top defensive players in the league. MLB Alex Anzalone plays fast from sideline to sideline, while SS Brian Branch can thrive in the tackle box or in space.
7. Houston Texans
The Houston Texans boast a defense that possesses talent on all three levels. In the trenches, Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. are both explosive and disruptive off the edge. Behind them, new addition Azeez Al-Shaair will set the tone at mikebacker while ball hawks like Jalen Pitre and C.J. Gardner-Johnson patrol the airways.
8. Baltimore Ravens
An organization that is synonymous with prolific secondary play, the Baltimore Ravens have high hopes for 2025. Headed for Year 4, 6-foot-4 safety Kyle Hamilton is already one of the top defenders in the NFL. From there, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Jaire Alexander, and Nate Wiggins are all elite athletes. Keep in mind—Baltimore was also the top team against the run last year, allowing only 80.1 rushing YPG.
9. Kansas City Chiefs
Despite employing the marquee quarterback of this generation, the Kansas City Chiefs have been anchored by their defense over the past few seasons. In 2024, K.C. surrendered just 19.2 PPG, which was the NFL's fourth-best clip. The Chiefs were particularly adept at defending the run. They have players in their front seven, such as DT Chris Jones, DE George Karlaftis, LB Nick Bolton, and Drue Tranquill, to thank for that.
10. Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks may be closer than ever to returning to their Legion of Boom days with their current defensive group. Leonard Williams and newcomer DeMarcus Lawrence will lead a ferocious front, while CB Riq Woolen, CB Devon Witherspoon, and FS Julian Love comprise a talented defensive backfield. A year ago, Seattle surrendered 211.9 passing YPG—that figure landed within the NFL's top 12. Look for that clip to get even stingier in 2025.
11. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be all in for the 2025 campaign. They've had sweeping changes on both sides of the football, but notably, the defense features several new playmakers. Star cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay were brought in to get handsy with rival receivers within the AFC North (and beyond). From there, future Hall-of-Fame players Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt are still around to lead this group while LB Patrick Queen flies around in the middle. If there's one thing they know in Steel City, it is shutting down the opposing offense.
12. Cleveland Browns
If nothing else, the Cleveland Browns managed to lock up four-time First-Team All-Pro DE Myles Garrett for the foreseeable future. Overall, the defense had a down year in 2024, but there is potential for a significant bounce back on that side. Newly acquired DT Maliek Collins should thrive playing next to Garrett. In the secondary, CB Denzel Ward is still one of the top players in man-to-man coverage. Keep an eye on the Brownies in 2025; there are obviously storylines aplenty in Cleveland.
13. Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears have solid players all around their defense in 2025. Defensive linemen Grady Jarrett and Montez Sweat will create havoc for all opponents. Ideally, the D-line will force quarterbacks into errant throws for guys like CB Jaylon Johnson and FS Kevin Byard III. If Chicago is to improve in 2025, consistency on defense will be a significant factor. The Bears allowed only 21.8 last season, which isn't too shabby.
14. Miami Dolphins
These days, the Miami Dolphins are finding their strength on the defensive side of the ball. In 2024, the 'Fins ranked fourth in the league in terms of yardage allowed (314.4 YPG). This unit should receive a boost with the return of OLB Bradley Chubb. He and rangy pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips should pair together quite nicely. Additionally, All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is back in South Florida. Scoring against Miami could prove challenging this season, especially at muggy Hard Rock Stadium.
15. Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills are still looking to get over the hump in 2025. Their revamped defense should perform at a high level. DE Joey Bosa joins a group that already includes DE Greg Rousseau and DT DaQuan Jones. On the back side, CB Tre'Davious White is a quality ball player. Buffalo is again positioned to do damage, boasting all the necessary talent to go the distance.
