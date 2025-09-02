Ranking the Top 16 NFL Defenses for the 2025 Season

11. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be all in for the 2025 campaign. They've had sweeping changes on both sides of the football, but notably, the defense features several new playmakers. Star cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay were brought in to get handsy with rival receivers within the AFC North (and beyond). From there, future Hall-of-Fame players Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt are still around to lead this group while LB Patrick Queen flies around in the middle. If there's one thing they know in Steel City, it is shutting down the opposing offense.