NFL DFS Week 7: Ranking the Top 5 RB Plays

Build winning NFL Week 7 DFS lineups with SportsGrid’s top 5 RB plays (GPP). See matchups, salaries, value, and ceiling picks to anchor your roster.

1. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

Salary: $6,600 (FD) $6,100 (DK)

Opponent: @ Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys’ Fantasy Points Allowed Per Game to RBs: 28.37

2. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

Salary: $5,700 (FD), $5,200 (DK)

Opponent: @ Tennessee Titans

Titans’ Fantasy Points Allowed Per Game to RBs: 27.98

Also Consider: TreVeyon Henderson ($5,600 FD, $5,100 DK)

3. Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

Salary: $7,400 (FD), $6,000 (DK)

Opponent: vs. Miami Dolphins

Dolphins’ Fantasy Points Allowed Per Game to RBs: 26.93

4. Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

Salary: $6,900 (FD), $6,200 (DK)

Opponent: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles’ Fantasy Points Allowed Per Game to RBs: 24.82

5. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Salary: $9,200 (FD), $$7,800 (DK)

Opponent: @ Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals’ Fantasy Points Allowed Per Game to RBs: 23.38

