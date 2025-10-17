NFL DFS Week 7: Ranking the Top 5 RB Plays
Paul Connor
Host · Writer
Build winning NFL Week 7 DFS lineups with SportsGrid’s top 5 RB plays (GPP). See matchups, salaries, value, and ceiling picks to anchor your roster.
1. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders
Salary: $6,600 (FD) $6,100 (DK)
Opponent: @ Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys’ Fantasy Points Allowed Per Game to RBs: 28.37
2. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
Salary: $5,700 (FD), $5,200 (DK)
Opponent: @ Tennessee Titans
Titans’ Fantasy Points Allowed Per Game to RBs: 27.98
Also Consider: TreVeyon Henderson ($5,600 FD, $5,100 DK)
3. Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
Salary: $7,400 (FD), $6,000 (DK)
Opponent: vs. Miami Dolphins
Dolphins’ Fantasy Points Allowed Per Game to RBs: 26.93
4. Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
Salary: $6,900 (FD), $6,200 (DK)
Opponent: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles’ Fantasy Points Allowed Per Game to RBs: 24.82
5. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
Salary: $9,200 (FD), $$7,800 (DK)
Opponent: @ Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals’ Fantasy Points Allowed Per Game to RBs: 23.38
