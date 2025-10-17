NFL Week 7 Sunday Player Props: Rico Dowdle Among Best Bets

The 2025 NFL season is in full swing, bringing fresh opportunities in the player prop market.

Here are my top plays for Week 7!

Note: All odds are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. CAR RB Rico Dowdle OVER 63.5 Rushing Yards (+100, BetMGM) @ New York Jets

After being a relative non-factor through the first four weeks, Dowdle has erupted since stepping in for the injured Chuba Hubbard. In Week 5 against Miami, the 27-year-old galloped for a whopping 206 yards and a touchdown, followed by another dominant 183-yard showing versus the Cowboys.

This week, Dowdle faces a Jets defense that’s allowing 130.0 rushing yards per game (23rd). New York is also conceding the third-most rush attempts to opponents per game (30.5), indicating that the Panthers should be able to stick with their ground attack. While Hubbard looks set to return, Dowdle’s sensational performances have undoubtedly earned him a significant share of the workload. Give me the over.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

2. LAC WR Keenan Allen Anytime Touchdown (+210, FanDuel Sportsbook) vs. Indianapolis Colts

Allen boasts a remarkable history of success against the Colts, and all signs point to that trend continuing this Sunday. In three career games against Indy, the veteran has amassed 28 catches for 334 yards and has found the end zone twice.

Even at age 33, Allen continues to be one of Justin Herbert’s most trusted targets, especially in scoring situations. Through six weeks, the six-time Pro Bowler leads the Chargers with ten red zone looks, scoring three times. The Colts’ defense has been particularly generous to opposing wideouts, allowing 973 yards and seven touchdowns to the position so far this year.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.