5 Bold Predictions for Week 7 of the NFL Season

The calendar has turned to October, and the weather is turning a bit chillier, but the action in the NFL is just heating up! Here are five bold predictions about what the headlines will be after this week’s slate.

1. Cleveland Ends Streak of Offensive Ineptitude

The Cleveland Browns are just 1-5, but their offensive ineptitude extends far beyond this season. The Browns have failed to reach 20 points in any of their past 11 games, a shocking display of futility that has to be made all the more frustrating for their fans by Baker Mayfield’s performance for the Tampa Bay Bucs after he was discarded by the franchise in favor of trading for Deshaun Watson. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel has not shown any real reasons for optimism, but running back Quinshon Judkins is promising, and the Browns play the dreadful Miami Dolphins this week. The streak ends on Sunday as the Cleveland Browns break the 20-point barrier for the first time since a December 2 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Miami at Cleveland (-2.5)

2. Bengals Upset Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals were flailing without injured quarterback Joe Burrow, so they traded for veteran Joe Flacco and thrust him into the starting lineup last weekend. The outing was far from perfect, and expectations should not be sky-high with Flacco leading the attack. Still, the Bengals should at least be competent, particularly after Flacco has had a whole week of practice to work with his new, talented wide receivers. Pittsburgh is in first place in the AFC North, but the Steelers can be had in the secondary, and Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will unleash some frustrations this weekend as the Bengals upset the Steelers in week 7.

Pittsburgh (-5.5) at Cincinnati

3. Bears Tripped Up Against Saints

The Chicago Bears are riding high. After beginning the season with back-to-back defeats, the Bears have won three straight games, and they are now 3-2, just behind the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions in the NFC North. The wins over the Raiders and Commanders were by one point each, and the Bears could very easily be sitting at 1-4 and wondering whether or not Caleb Williams is the answer. Enter the 1-5 New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears, who must be feeling like they are on the verge of becoming a true division contender. Not so fast, my friend! The Saints gave the Bills a lot of trouble before succumbing to defeat, and then they went on to beat the New York Giants convincingly. Just last week, the Saints played the improved New England Patriots very tough, losing 25-19. Everything points to a big Bears win, but Spencer Rattler and the Saints stun the Bears in Chicago and plunge Bears’ fans back into despair.

New Orleans at Chicago (-5.5)

4. Justin Fields Bounces Back as Jets Beat Panthers

It’s challenging to play worse than the New York Jets did on offense last week, and Justin Fields continues to be a tantalizing option at quarterback who ends up losing games. The Jets return home to take on the 3-3 Carolina Panthers, and it’s very easy to bag on the Jets and predict another disappointing defeat as they hurtle towards another top-five draft pick. The Panthers are a very different team away from home. They are 3-0 at home but 0-3 away from Charlotte with losses to the Jaguars (16 points), Cardinals (five points), and the Patriots (29 points). That trend continues as the Jets beat the Panthers in Gotham City, thanks, in part, to 100+ yards rushing from Fields.

Carolina (-1.5) at New York Jets

5. Falcons Roll Over Hobbled 49ers

Are the Atlanta Falcons a legitimate contender in the NFC? They are 3-2, and it has been a roller coaster, but last week’s win over the Buffalo Bills seemed to be a potential arrival moment. Atlanta now travels to San Francisco for a Sunday night matchup with the 49ers. Kyle Shanahan’s squad is decimated by injuries, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, as star linebacker Fred Warner joins an all-star cast of players who will not be playing for the 49ers. Bijan Robinson is a star who will definitely be playing, and he’s capable of single-handedly taking over this game against the depleted 49ers and earning Atlanta back-to-back signature victories.

Atlanta at San Francisco (-1.5)

