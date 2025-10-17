Top 5 NFL Week 7 Underdog Picks With Upset Potential

With the NFL season underway, pinpointing the best bets every week can be challenging. Let’s have a look at which upcoming potential upsets to target.

Headed for their annual trip across the pond, the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) are preparing to host the Los Angeles Rams (4-2) at Wembley Stadium. That brings together two teams in the thick of their respective divisional races. Notably, the Jags have been victorious in three of their past four London games. Jacksonville’s defense is still pillaging opponents, having forced 14 takeaways to this point. They will make for an intriguing matchup with the Rams’ offense, which will likely be without Puka Nacua (ankle). The Jaguars are giving up only 20.0 PPG at this point, and I think that same level of efficiency will translate on international soil.

On the shores of Lake Erie, the Miami Dolphins (1-5) and Cleveland Browns (1-5) will present a clash of styles. These sides have produced just two combined victories in 2025, but someone will come away with the victory on Sunday. In terms of scoring, Miami is ranked 18th on offense (22.3 PPG) and 29th on defense (29.0 PPG). Conversely, the Browns are ranked dead last on offense (13.7 PPG) and 21st on defense (24.3 PPG). ESPN Analytics yields a 51.7% winning chance for the ‘Fins, which presents value against their +126 moneyline odds (44.2% implied probability) at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Indianapolis Colts (5-1) are headed back to Inglewood, CA, for the second time in four weeks. On Sunday afternoon, they’ll take on the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2), which could make this a pivotal game in terms of AFC playoff seeding. The Colts enter this bid as a slight underdog (+108 moneyline odds), which attracts my betting interest. Notably, Indy has been the league’s No. 1 offense to this point, producing 32.3 PPG. The Bolts’ defense is currently ranked 12th in scoring, but Los Angeles has allowed 25.0 PPG over their past three outings—expect Indianapolis to perpetuate that trend.

A classic NFC East rivalry will be renewed this Sunday afternoon between the Washington Commanders (3-3) and the Dallas Cowboys (2-3). The Commanders are attempting to win their second consecutive game at AT&T Stadium for the first time in their history. Historically, Washington has not fared very well in “Big D," displaying an 18-43-2 (.286) lifetime record there. More recently, when playing at home, the Cowboys have gone 7-3 SU against Washington during Dak Prescott’s professional tenure. Prescott has produced 32 total touchdowns to only five interceptions against this Commanders franchise throughout his career. With that, I don’t mind an underdog play on Dallas (+108 ML at FanDuel) this week.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) will continue through their gauntlet of fellow NFC contenders by next visiting the Detroit Lions (4-2). To up the ante, this contest will take place on Monday Night Football (7 p.m. ET on ABC). The Bucs enter this bid banged up on offense, but Tampa Bay, especially star quarterback Baker Mayfield, is playing with incredible grit right now. The Lions are a top team, no doubt, but the Buccaneers are one of the heavier underdogs of Week 7. Yielding +220 ML odds, a streaking Tampa group is absolutely worth a second look.

