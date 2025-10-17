Predicting Every NFC Week 7 Game With Score Projections
Grant White
Host · Writer
We are heading into Week 7 of the NFL season, starting with Thursday’s clash between the Steelers and Bengals. Check out our score projections for every matchup, including plays on the side, spread, and total!
Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Stadium: Wembley Stadium
- Location: London, England
- Time: Sunday 9:30 a.m. ET
- Spread: LAR -2.5 | Total: 44.5
- Moneyline: LAR -165 | JAX +140
The Jags are one of the most-traveled international teams. They catch the Rams off guard on Sunday.
Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 27 – Rams 21
New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears
- Stadium: Soldier Field
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: CHI -4.5 | Total: 46.5
- Moneyline: CHI -230 | NO +195
The Bears can’t let this momentum slip away from them. Expect another resounding effort at home.
Predicted Outcome: Bears 27 – Saints 17
Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
- Location: East Rutherford, NJ
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: CAR -1.5 | Total: 41.5
- Moneyline: CAR -125 | NYJ +105
The Panthers have shown some fight, but we expect the Jets to deliver a strong performance at home.
Predicted Outcome: Jets 24 – Panthers 20
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings
- Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: PHI -1.5 | Total: 43.5
- Moneyline: PHI -135 | MIN +115
This feels like a bit of a trap, but we still like the Eagles’ chances of getting back on the winning track versus the Vikings.
Predicted Outcome: Eagles 28 – Vikings 24
New York Giants vs. Denver Broncos
- Stadium: Mile High Stadium
- Location: Denver, CO
- Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
- Spread: DEN -7.5 | Total: 40.5
- Moneyline: DEN -400 | NYG +300
The Broncos win but don’t cover, as the Giants continue to impress.
Predicted Outcome: Broncos 24 – Giants 21
Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Stadium: AT&T Stadium
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
- Spread: WSH -1.5 | Total: 54.5
- Moneyline: WSH -125 | DAL +105
The Commanders’ offense is going through some growing pains. The Cowboys can catch them off guard on Sunday.
Predicted Outcome: Cowboys 31 – Commanders 24
Green Bay Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Stadium: State Farm Stadium
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
- Spread: GB -6.5 | Total: 44.5
- Moneyline: GB -340 | ARI +270
With the recent release of Call of Duty, it will be weeks before we see Kyler Murray again. Packers’ defense stands tall again.
Predicted Outcome: Packers 28 – Cardinals 10
Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Stadium: Levi’s Stadium
- Location: Santa Clara, CA
- Time: Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET
- Spread: SF -2.5 | Total: 47.5
- Moneyline: SF -135 | ATL +115
Somehow, the Falcons always find a way to fall flat as soon as people start believing in them.
Predicted Outcome: 49ers 27 – Falcons 24
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions
- Stadium: Ford Field
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Time: Monday 7:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: DET -5.5 | Total: 52.5
- Moneyline: DET -240 | TB +200
The Lions deserved better last week, and they take their frustrations out on the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.
Predicted Outcome: Lions 42 – Buccaneers 31
