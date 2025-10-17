Predicting Every NFC Week 7 Game With Score Projections

We are heading into Week 7 of the NFL season, starting with Thursday’s clash between the Steelers and Bengals. Check out our score projections for every matchup, including plays on the side, spread, and total!

Stadium: Wembley Stadium

Wembley Stadium Location: London, England

London, England Time: Sunday 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday 9:30 a.m. ET Spread: LAR -2.5 | Total: 44.5

LAR -2.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: LAR -165 | JAX +140

The Jags are one of the most-traveled international teams. They catch the Rams off guard on Sunday.

Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 27 – Rams 21

Stadium: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: CHI -4.5 | Total: 46.5

CHI -4.5 | 46.5 Moneyline: CHI -230 | NO +195

The Bears can’t let this momentum slip away from them. Expect another resounding effort at home.

Predicted Outcome: Bears 27 – Saints 17

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, NJ

East Rutherford, NJ Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: CAR -1.5 | Total: 41.5

CAR -1.5 | 41.5 Moneyline: CAR -125 | NYJ +105

The Panthers have shown some fight, but we expect the Jets to deliver a strong performance at home.

Predicted Outcome: Jets 24 – Panthers 20

Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: PHI -1.5 | Total: 43.5

PHI -1.5 | 43.5 Moneyline: PHI -135 | MIN +115

This feels like a bit of a trap, but we still like the Eagles’ chances of getting back on the winning track versus the Vikings.

Predicted Outcome: Eagles 28 – Vikings 24

Stadium: Mile High Stadium

Mile High Stadium Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET Spread: DEN -7.5 | Total: 40.5

DEN -7.5 | 40.5 Moneyline: DEN -400 | NYG +300

The Broncos win but don’t cover, as the Giants continue to impress.

Predicted Outcome: Broncos 24 – Giants 21

Stadium: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: WSH -1.5 | Total: 54.5

WSH -1.5 | 54.5 Moneyline: WSH -125 | DAL +105

The Commanders’ offense is going through some growing pains. The Cowboys can catch them off guard on Sunday.

Predicted Outcome: Cowboys 31 – Commanders 24

Stadium: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: GB -6.5 | Total: 44.5

GB -6.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: GB -340 | ARI +270

With the recent release of Call of Duty, it will be weeks before we see Kyler Murray again. Packers’ defense stands tall again.

Predicted Outcome: Packers 28 – Cardinals 10

Stadium: Levi’s Stadium

Levi’s Stadium Location: Santa Clara, CA

Santa Clara, CA Time: Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET Spread: SF -2.5 | Total: 47.5

SF -2.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: SF -135 | ATL +115

Somehow, the Falcons always find a way to fall flat as soon as people start believing in them.

Predicted Outcome: 49ers 27 – Falcons 24

Stadium: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Time: Monday 7:00 p.m. ET

Monday 7:00 p.m. ET Spread: DET -5.5 | Total: 52.5

DET -5.5 | 52.5 Moneyline: DET -240 | TB +200

The Lions deserved better last week, and they take their frustrations out on the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

Predicted Outcome: Lions 42 – Buccaneers 31

