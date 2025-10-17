Predicting Every AFC Week 7 Game With Score Projections
Grant White
Host · Writer
We are heading into Week 7 of the NFL season, starting with Thursday’s clash between the Steelers and Bengals. Check out our score projections for every matchup, including plays on the side, spread, and total!
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Stadium: Wembley Stadium
- Location: London, England
- Time: Sunday 9:30 a.m. ET
- Spread: LAR -2.5 | Total: 44.5
- Moneyline: LAR -165 | JAX +140
The Jags are one of the most-traveled international teams. They catch the Rams off guard on Sunday.
Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 27 – Rams 21
New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: NE -6.5 | Total: 41.5
- Moneyline: NE -320 | TEN +260
The Titans continue to fall, and the Pats press their advantage against an inferior foe.
Predicted Outcome: Patriots 31 – Titans 13
Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns
- Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: CLE -2.5 | Total: 39.5
- Moneyline: CLE -145 | MIA +125
The Browns don’t deserve to be favorites over anyone, even a Dolphins team that beats itself every week.
Predicted Outcome: Dolphins 15 – Browns 12
Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
- Location: East Rutherford, NJ
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: CAR -1.5 | Total: 41.5
- Moneyline: CAR -125 | NYJ +105
The Panthers have shown some fight, but we expect the Jets to deliver a strong performance at home.
Predicted Outcome: Jets 24 – Panthers 20
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: KC -12.5 | Total: 45.5
- Moneyline: KC -1000 | LV +600
The Chiefs finally have the refs back on their side. KC cruises to an easy victory over the Raiders at home.
Predicted Outcome: Chiefs 35 – Raiders 14
New York Giants vs. Denver Broncos
- Stadium: Mile High Stadium
- Location: Denver, CO
- Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
- Spread: DEN -7.5 | Total: 40.5
- Moneyline: DEN -400 | NYG +300
The Broncos win but don’t cover, as the Giants continue to impress.
Predicted Outcome: Broncos 24 – Giants 21
Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Location: Inglewood, CA
- Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
- Spread: LAC -1.5 | Total: 48.5
- Moneyline: LAC -130 | IND +110
The Colts finally meet their match, with the Chargers’ defense turning the tide in Week 7.
Predicted Outcome: Chargers 18 – Colts 17
Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Stadium: Lumen Stadium
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Time: Monday 10:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: SEA -3.5 | Total: 41.5
- Moneyline: SEA -185 | HOU +155
The Texans have more to offer, and they force everyone to take notice against the Seahawks.
Predicted Outcome: Texans 31 – Seahawks 28
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.