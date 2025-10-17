Live NowLive
NFL · 1 hour ago

Predicting Every AFC Week 7 Game With Score Projections

Grant White

Host · Writer

We are heading into Week 7 of the NFL season, starting with Thursday’s clash between the Steelers and Bengals. Check out our score projections for every matchup, including plays on the side, spread, and total!

Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Stadium: Wembley Stadium
  • Location: London, England
  • Time: Sunday 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Spread: LAR -2.5 | Total: 44.5
  • Moneyline: LAR -165 | JAX +140

The Jags are one of the most-traveled international teams. They catch the Rams off guard on Sunday.

Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 27 – Rams 21

New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans

  • Stadium: Nissan Stadium
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: NE -6.5 | Total: 41.5
  • Moneyline: NE -320 | TEN +260

The Titans continue to fall, and the Pats press their advantage against an inferior foe.

Predicted Outcome: Patriots 31 – Titans 13

Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns

  • Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium
  • Location: Cleveland, OH
  • Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: CLE -2.5 | Total: 39.5
  • Moneyline: CLE -145 | MIA +125

The Browns don’t deserve to be favorites over anyone, even a Dolphins team that beats itself every week.

Predicted Outcome: Dolphins 15 – Browns 12

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets

  • Stadium: MetLife Stadium
  • Location: East Rutherford, NJ
  • Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: CAR -1.5 | Total: 41.5
  • Moneyline: CAR -125 | NYJ +105

The Panthers have shown some fight, but we expect the Jets to deliver a strong performance at home.

Predicted Outcome: Jets 24 – Panthers 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

  • Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium
  • Location: Kansas City, MO
  • Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: KC -12.5 | Total: 45.5
  • Moneyline: KC -1000 | LV +600

The Chiefs finally have the refs back on their side. KC cruises to an easy victory over the Raiders at home.

Predicted Outcome: Chiefs 35 – Raiders 14

New York Giants vs. Denver Broncos

  • Stadium: Mile High Stadium
  • Location: Denver, CO
  • Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Spread: DEN -7.5 | Total: 40.5
  • Moneyline: DEN -400 | NYG +300

The Broncos win but don’t cover, as the Giants continue to impress.

Predicted Outcome: Broncos 24 – Giants 21

Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Chargers

  • Stadium: SoFi Stadium
  • Location: Inglewood, CA
  • Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Spread: LAC -1.5 | Total: 48.5
  • Moneyline: LAC -130 | IND +110

The Colts finally meet their match, with the Chargers’ defense turning the tide in Week 7.

Predicted Outcome: Chargers 18 – Colts 17

Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks

  • Stadium: Lumen Stadium
  • Location: Seattle, WA
  • Time: Monday 10:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: SEA -3.5 | Total: 41.5
  • Moneyline: SEA -185 | HOU +155

The Texans have more to offer, and they force everyone to take notice against the Seahawks.

Predicted Outcome: Texans 31 – Seahawks 28

