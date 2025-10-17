Predicting Every AFC Week 7 Game With Score Projections

We are heading into Week 7 of the NFL season, starting with Thursday’s clash between the Steelers and Bengals. Check out our score projections for every matchup, including plays on the side, spread, and total!

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Stadium: Wembley Stadium

Wembley Stadium Location: London, England

London, England Time: Sunday 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday 9:30 a.m. ET Spread: LAR -2.5 | Total: 44.5

LAR -2.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: LAR -165 | JAX +140

The Jags are one of the most-traveled international teams. They catch the Rams off guard on Sunday.

Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 27 – Rams 21

Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: NE -6.5 | Total: 41.5

NE -6.5 | 41.5 Moneyline: NE -320 | TEN +260

The Titans continue to fall, and the Pats press their advantage against an inferior foe.

Predicted Outcome: Patriots 31 – Titans 13

Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium

Huntington Bank Stadium Location: Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: CLE -2.5 | Total: 39.5

CLE -2.5 | 39.5 Moneyline: CLE -145 | MIA +125

The Browns don’t deserve to be favorites over anyone, even a Dolphins team that beats itself every week.

Predicted Outcome: Dolphins 15 – Browns 12

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, NJ

East Rutherford, NJ Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: CAR -1.5 | Total: 41.5

CAR -1.5 | 41.5 Moneyline: CAR -125 | NYJ +105

The Panthers have shown some fight, but we expect the Jets to deliver a strong performance at home.

Predicted Outcome: Jets 24 – Panthers 20

Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: KC -12.5 | Total: 45.5

KC -12.5 | 45.5 Moneyline: KC -1000 | LV +600

The Chiefs finally have the refs back on their side. KC cruises to an easy victory over the Raiders at home.

Predicted Outcome: Chiefs 35 – Raiders 14

Stadium: Mile High Stadium

Mile High Stadium Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET Spread: DEN -7.5 | Total: 40.5

DEN -7.5 | 40.5 Moneyline: DEN -400 | NYG +300

The Broncos win but don’t cover, as the Giants continue to impress.

Predicted Outcome: Broncos 24 – Giants 21

Stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, CA

Inglewood, CA Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET Spread: LAC -1.5 | Total: 48.5

LAC -1.5 | 48.5 Moneyline: LAC -130 | IND +110

The Colts finally meet their match, with the Chargers’ defense turning the tide in Week 7.

Predicted Outcome: Chargers 18 – Colts 17

Stadium: Lumen Stadium

Lumen Stadium Location: Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA Time: Monday 10:00 p.m. ET

Monday 10:00 p.m. ET Spread: SEA -3.5 | Total: 41.5

SEA -3.5 | 41.5 Moneyline: SEA -185 | HOU +155

The Texans have more to offer, and they force everyone to take notice against the Seahawks.

Predicted Outcome: Texans 31 – Seahawks 28

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.