NFL Week 2: Predicting the Outcomes of All 10 AFC Games
Grant White
Host · Writer
Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season is underway, albeit AFC teams have yet to take to the field. How do we foresee the AFC matchups playing out this weekend?
Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Spread: LAR -5.5 | Total: 41.5
- Moneyline: LAR -255 | TEN +210
This is a troublesome spot for the Rams. LA comes out flat but hangs on by the tightest of margins.
Predicted Outcome: Rams 21 – Titans 20
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Stadium: Paycor Stadium
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Spread: CIN -3.5 | Total: 49.5
- Moneyline: CIN -180 | JAX +152
Both offenses come to life, and the Jaguars don’t possess the defensive faculties to limit the Bengals.
Predicted Outcome: Bengals 35 – Jaguars 28
Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Stadium: Acrisure Stadium
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Spread: PIT -3 | Total: 39.5
- Moneyline: PIT -154 | SEA +130
Another West Coast team in the Eastern time zone. The Seahawks won’t be able to keep pace with the Steelers.
Predicted Outcome: Steelers 27 – Seahawks 13
New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
- Location: Miami Gardens, FL
- Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Spread: MIA -1.5 | Total: 43.5
- Moneyline: MIA -118 | NE +100
This matchup will be marked as ‘Exhibit A’ when the NFL starts talking about relegation. Dolphins in a snoozer.
Predicted Outcome: Dolphins 17 – Patriots 10
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
- Location: East Rutherford, NJ
- Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Spread: BUF -6.5 | Total: 46.5
- Moneyline: BUF -310 | NYJ +250
The momentum is unstoppable now. Buffalo trounces the Jets at MetLife.
Predicted Outcome: Bills 35 – Jets 10
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Spread: BAL -11.5 | Total: 45.5
- Moneyline: BAL -800 | CLE +560
The Ravens have a chip on their shoulders, and the Browns will bear the brunt of their frustrations.
Predicted Outcome: Ravens 42 – Browns 14
Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
- Spread: DEN -2.5 | Total: 42.5
- Moneyline: DEN -122 | IND +104
Who knew Daniel Jones was a competent quarterback? The Broncos will find out on Sunday.
Predicted Outcome: Colts 28 – Broncos 27
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
- Spread: PHI -1.5 | Total: 46.5
- Moneyline: PHI -116 | KC -102
This sets up as a classic revenge spot early in the season. The Chiefs have something to prove.
Predicted Outcome: Chiefs 28 – Eagles 24
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans
- Stadium: NRG Stadium
- Location: Houston, TX
- Time: Monday 7 p.m. ET
- Spread: HOU -2.5 | Total: 42.5
- Moneyline: HOU -138 | TB +118
Both defenses show up, but the Texans close out the Bucs on a game-winning field goal as time expires.
Predicted Outcome: Texans 23 – Buccaneers 20
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Time: Monday 10 p.m. ET
- Spread: LAC -3 | Total: 46.5
- Moneyline: LAC -174 | LV +146
The betting market is overconfident in the Raiders. The Chargers humble the hosts on Monday Night Football.
Predicted Outcome: Chargers 35 – Raiders 14
