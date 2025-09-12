NFL Week 2: Predicting the Outcomes of All 10 AFC Games

‌



Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season is underway, albeit AFC teams have yet to take to the field. How do we foresee the AFC matchups playing out this weekend?

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Sunday 1 p.m. ET Spread: LAR -5.5 | Total: 41.5

LAR -5.5 | 41.5 Moneyline: LAR -255 | TEN +210

This is a troublesome spot for the Rams. LA comes out flat but hangs on by the tightest of margins.

Predicted Outcome: Rams 21 – Titans 20

Stadium: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Sunday 1 p.m. ET Spread: CIN -3.5 | Total: 49.5

CIN -3.5 | 49.5 Moneyline: CIN -180 | JAX +152

Both offenses come to life, and the Jaguars don’t possess the defensive faculties to limit the Bengals.

Predicted Outcome: Bengals 35 – Jaguars 28

Stadium: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Sunday 1 p.m. ET Spread: PIT -3 | Total: 39.5

PIT -3 | 39.5 Moneyline: PIT -154 | SEA +130

Another West Coast team in the Eastern time zone. The Seahawks won’t be able to keep pace with the Steelers.

Predicted Outcome: Steelers 27 – Seahawks 13

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Gardens, FL Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Sunday 1 p.m. ET Spread: MIA -1.5 | Total: 43.5

MIA -1.5 | 43.5 Moneyline: MIA -118 | NE +100

This matchup will be marked as ‘Exhibit A’ when the NFL starts talking about relegation. Dolphins in a snoozer.

Predicted Outcome: Dolphins 17 – Patriots 10

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, NJ

East Rutherford, NJ Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Sunday 1 p.m. ET Spread: BUF -6.5 | Total: 46.5

BUF -6.5 | 46.5 Moneyline: BUF -310 | NYJ +250

The momentum is unstoppable now. Buffalo trounces the Jets at MetLife.

Predicted Outcome: Bills 35 – Jets 10

Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Location: Baltimore, MD

Baltimore, MD Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Sunday 1 p.m. ET Spread: BAL -11.5 | Total: 45.5

BAL -11.5 | 45.5 Moneyline: BAL -800 | CLE +560

The Ravens have a chip on their shoulders, and the Browns will bear the brunt of their frustrations.

Predicted Outcome: Ravens 42 – Browns 14

Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET Spread: DEN -2.5 | Total: 42.5

DEN -2.5 | 42.5 Moneyline: DEN -122 | IND +104

Who knew Daniel Jones was a competent quarterback? The Broncos will find out on Sunday.

Predicted Outcome: Colts 28 – Broncos 27

Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: PHI -1.5 | Total: 46.5

PHI -1.5 | 46.5 Moneyline: PHI -116 | KC -102

This sets up as a classic revenge spot early in the season. The Chiefs have something to prove.

Predicted Outcome: Chiefs 28 – Eagles 24

Stadium: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Time: Monday 7 p.m. ET

Monday 7 p.m. ET Spread: HOU -2.5 | Total: 42.5

HOU -2.5 | 42.5 Moneyline: HOU -138 | TB +118

Both defenses show up, but the Texans close out the Bucs on a game-winning field goal as time expires.

Predicted Outcome: Texans 23 – Buccaneers 20

Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Time: Monday 10 p.m. ET

Monday 10 p.m. ET Spread: LAC -3 | Total: 46.5

LAC -3 | 46.5 Moneyline: LAC -174 | LV +146

The betting market is overconfident in the Raiders. The Chargers humble the hosts on Monday Night Football.

Predicted Outcome: Chargers 35 – Raiders 14

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.