NFL · 3 hours ago

Week 2 FanDuel NFL DFS: Top 5 WRs to Target

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

  • 5. Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals

    FanDuel Salary: $6,700

    Opponent: vs. Carolina Panthers

    Panthers' FPTS Allowed Per Game to WRs Last Season: 22.8

  • 2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

    FanDuel Salary: $9,000

    Opponent: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

    Jaguars' FPTS Allowed Per Game to WRs Last Season: 24.0

    Also Consider: CIN Tee Higgins ($7,100)

  • 3. DJ Moore, Chicago Bears

    FanDuel Salary: $6,600

    Opponent: @ Detroit Lions

    Lions' FPTS Allowed Per Game to WRs Last Season: 23.5

    Also Consider: CHI Rome Odunze ($5,800)

  • 4. Malik Nabers, New York Giants

    FanDuel Salary: $7,700

    Opponent: @ Dallas Cowboys

    Cowboys' FPTS Allowed Per Game to WRs Last Season: 23.4

MORE ARTICLES

