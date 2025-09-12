Week 2 FanDuel NFL DFS: Top 5 WRs to Target
Paul Connor
Host · Writer
5. Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals
FanDuel Salary: $6,700
Opponent: vs. Carolina Panthers
Panthers' FPTS Allowed Per Game to WRs Last Season: 22.8
1. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
FanDuel Salary: $6,300
Opponent: vs. Cleveland Browns
Browns' FPTS Allowed Per Game to WRs Last Season: 24.4
2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
FanDuel Salary: $9,000
Opponent: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars' FPTS Allowed Per Game to WRs Last Season: 24.0
Also Consider: CIN Tee Higgins ($7,100)
3. DJ Moore, Chicago Bears
FanDuel Salary: $6,600
Opponent: @ Detroit Lions
Lions' FPTS Allowed Per Game to WRs Last Season: 23.5
Also Consider: CHI Rome Odunze ($5,800)
4. Malik Nabers, New York Giants
FanDuel Salary: $7,700
Opponent: @ Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys' FPTS Allowed Per Game to WRs Last Season: 23.4
