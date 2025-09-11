Commanders vs. Packers: Top NFL Anytime Touchdown Props For TNF Tonight

The Washington Commanders (1-0) and Green Bay Packers (1-0) square off on Thursday Night Football as Week 2 in the NFL gets underway.

Here are my top anytime touchdown scorer props for the matchup in what should be an entertaining tilt.

WAS TE Zach Ertz (+285)

Zach Ertz hauled in Jayden Daniels‘ lone passing TD in Washington’s Week 1 win over the Giants. Dating back to last season, the veteran tight end has now scored seven times in his last eight regular-season games, cementing himself as a go-to option in the red zone for an explosive Commanders’ offense. He’s a pristine value at +285 odds.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

GB TE Tucker Kraft (+240)

Sticking with the tight ends, Tucker Kraft also found the end zone last week. While his 2-16-1 receiving line doesn’t jump off the page, Kraft led the Packers in routes run and logged a hefty 92% snap share. The 24-year-old scored six red zone touchdowns last season, proving he’s a real threat in that area. The matchup is favorable, too, as Washington allowed the third-most touchdowns to tight ends in 2024.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.