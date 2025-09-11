Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 2 hours ago

Commanders vs. Packers: Top NFL Anytime Touchdown Props For TNF Tonight

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

Commanders vs. Packers: Top NFL Anytime Touchdown Props For TNF Tonight

The Washington Commanders (1-0) and Green Bay Packers (1-0) square off on Thursday Night Football as Week 2 in the NFL gets underway.

Here are my top anytime touchdown scorer props for the matchup in what should be an entertaining tilt.

WAS TE Zach Ertz (+285)

Zach Ertz hauled in Jayden Danielslone passing TD in Washington’s Week 1 win over the Giants. Dating back to last season, the veteran tight end has now scored seven times in his last eight regular-season games, cementing himself as a go-to option in the red zone for an explosive Commanders’ offense. He’s a pristine value at +285 odds.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

GB TE Tucker Kraft (+240)

Sticking with the tight ends, Tucker Kraft also found the end zone last week. While his 2-16-1 receiving line doesn’t jump off the page, Kraft led the Packers in routes run and logged a hefty 92% snap share. The 24-year-old scored six red zone touchdowns last season, proving he’s a real threat in that area. The matchup is favorable, too, as Washington allowed the third-most touchdowns to tight ends in 2024.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

NFL Week 2: TNF Commanders vs Packers Most Bet Touchdown Scorers

NFL · 2 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NFL Week 2: TNF Commanders vs Packers Most Bet Player Props

NFL · 3 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Thursday Night Football Week 2: 5 Bold Predictions for Commanders vs. Packers

NFL · 3 hours ago

Grant White

Top 5 Fantasy Football Defenses for Week 2 (Per ESPN)

NFL · 3 hours ago

Paul Connor

NFL Week 2 Best Bets: Washington Commanders vs Green Bay Packers

NFL · 3 hours ago

Gabriel Santiago

Commanders Top NFL Player Props vs Packers Thursday Night Football

NFL · 5 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Packers Top NFL Player Props vs Commanders Thursday Night Football

NFL · 5 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NFL Week 2: Predicting the Outcomes of All 16 Games

NFL · 5 hours ago

Grant White

NFC Championship Power Rankings For All 16 Teams Heading Into Week 2

NFL · 7 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

5 Potential Upsets to Target for NFL Week 2

NFL · 8 hours ago

Gabriel Santiago