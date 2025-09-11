Live NowLive
NFL · 13 minutes ago

NFL Week 2: Predicting the Outcomes of All 16 Games

Grant White

Host · Writer

  • Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

    • Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
    • Location: Las Vegas, NV
    • Time: Monday 10 p.m. ET
    • Spread: LAC -3 | Total: 46.5
    • Moneyline: LAC -174 | LV +146

    The betting market is overconfident in the Raiders. The Chargers humble the hosts on Monday Night Football.

    Predicted Outcome: Chargers 35 - Raiders 14

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans

    • Stadium: Nissan Stadium
    • Location: Nashville, TN
    • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
    • Spread: LAR -5.5 | Total: 41.5
    • Moneyline: LAR -255 | TEN +210

    This is a troublesome spot for the Rams. LA comes out flat but hangs on by the tightest of margins.

    Predicted Outcome: Rams 21 - Titans 20

  • Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

    • Stadium: Acrisure Stadium
    • Location: Pittsburgh, PA
    • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
    • Spread: PIT -3 | Total: 39.5
    • Moneyline: PIT -154 | SEA +130

    Another West Coast team in the Eastern time zone. The Seahawks won't be able to keep pace with the Steelers.

    Predicted Outcome: Steelers 27 - Seahawks 13

  • Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

    • Stadium: MetLife Stadium
    • Location: East Rutherford, NJ
    • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
    • Spread: BUF -6.5 | Total: 46.5
    • Moneyline: BUF -310 | NYJ +250

    The momentum is unstoppable now. Buffalo trounces the Jets at MetLife.

    Predicted Outcome: Bills 35 - Jets 10

  • Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

    • Stadium: Ford Field
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
    • Spread: DET -6.5 | Total: 47.5
    • Moneyline: DET -260 | CHI +220

    This game means a lot more to Ben Johnson and the Bears. Chicago upsets Detroit at home.

    Predicted Outcome: Bears 24 - Lions 20

  • New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

    • Stadium: AT&T Stadium
    • Location: Arlington, TX
    • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
    • Spread: DAL -4.5 | Total: 44.5
    • Moneyline: DAL -230 | NYG +190

    Any time Cowboys' fans start to have expectations, Dallas implodes. Giants pull off the upset.

    Predicted Outcome: Giants 23 - Cowboys 20

  • Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens

    • Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium
    • Location: Baltimore, MD
    • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
    • Spread: BAL -11.5 | Total: 45.5
    • Moneyline: BAL -800 | CLE +560

    The Ravens have a chip on their shoulders, and the Browns will bear the brunt of their frustrations.

    Predicted Outcome: Ravens 42 - Browns 14

  • San Francisco 49ers vs. New Orleans Saints

    • Stadium: Caesars Superdome
    • Location: New Orleans, LA
    • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
    • Spread: SF -3 | Total: 40.5
    • Moneyline: SF -162 | NO +132

    The short-handed 49ers head east for an early start versus the Saints. First team to 13 wins.

    Predicted Outcome: 49ers 13 - Saints 10

  • New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins

    • Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
    • Location: Miami Gardens, FL
    • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
    • Spread: MIA -1.5 | Total: 43.5
    • Moneyline: MIA -118 | NE +100

    This matchup will be marked as 'Exhibit A' when the NFL starts talking about relegation. Dolphins in a snoozer.

    Predicted Outcome: Dolphins 17 - Patriots 10

  • Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals

    • Stadium: Paycor Stadium
    • Location: Cincinnati, OH
    • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
    • Spread: CIN -3.5 | Total: 49.5
    • Moneyline: CIN -180 | JAX +152

    Both offenses come to life, and the Jaguars don't possess the defensive faculties to limit the Bengals.

    Predicted Outcome: Bengals 35 - Jaguars 28

  • Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals

    • Stadium: State Farm Stadium
    • Location: Glendale, AR
    • Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
    • Spread: ARI -6.5 | Total: 43.5
    • Moneyline: ARI -310 | CAR +250

    The Panthers gave their fanbase hope at the end of last season, but it was all an illusion. Cardinals soar to victory.

    Predicted Outcome: Cardinals 25 - Panthers 13

  • Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts

    • Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium
    • Location: Indianapolis, IN
    • Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
    • Spread: DEN -2.5 | Total: 42.5
    • Moneyline: DEN -122 | IND +104

    Who knew Daniel Jones was a competent quarterback? The Broncos will find out on Sunday.

    Predicted Outcome: Colts 28 - Broncos 27

  • Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs

    • Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium
    • Location: Kansas City, MO
    • Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
    • Spread: PHI -1.5 | Total: 46.5
    • Moneyline: PHI -116 | KC -102

    This sets up as a classic revenge spot early in the season. The Chiefs have something to prove.

    Predicted Outcome: Chiefs 28 - Eagles 24

  • Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings

    • Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium
    • Location: Minneapolis, MN
    • Time: Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET
    • Spread: MIN -3.5 | Total: 44.5
    • Moneyline: MIN -194 | ATL +162

    The Vikings engineered a late-game comeback in Week 1, but they won't be so lucky on Sunday Night Football. Atlanta pulls off a stunner.

    Predicted Outcome: Falcons 31 - Vikings 28

  • NFL: Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams

    • Stadium: NRG Stadium
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • Time: Monday 7 p.m. ET
    • Spread: HOU -2.5 | Total: 42.5
    • Moneyline: HOU -138 | TB +118

    Both defenses show up, but the Texans close out the Bucs on a game-winning field goal as time expires.

    Predicted Outcome: Texans 23 - Buccaneers 20

