NFL Week 2: Predicting the Outcomes of All 16 Games
Grant White
Host · Writer
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Time: Monday 10 p.m. ET
- Spread: LAC -3 | Total: 46.5
- Moneyline: LAC -174 | LV +146
The betting market is overconfident in the Raiders. The Chargers humble the hosts on Monday Night Football.
Predicted Outcome: Chargers 35 - Raiders 14
Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers
- Stadium: Lambeau Field
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Time: Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET
- Spread: GB -3.5 | Total: 48.5
- Moneyline: GB -176 | WSH +148
A short week could impact both defenses, leading to a higher-than-anticipated score. The Packers close out late.
Predicted Outcome: Packers 27 - Commanders 24
Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Spread: LAR -5.5 | Total: 41.5
- Moneyline: LAR -255 | TEN +210
This is a troublesome spot for the Rams. LA comes out flat but hangs on by the tightest of margins.
Predicted Outcome: Rams 21 - Titans 20
Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Stadium: Acrisure Stadium
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Spread: PIT -3 | Total: 39.5
- Moneyline: PIT -154 | SEA +130
Another West Coast team in the Eastern time zone. The Seahawks won't be able to keep pace with the Steelers.
Predicted Outcome: Steelers 27 - Seahawks 13
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
- Location: East Rutherford, NJ
- Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Spread: BUF -6.5 | Total: 46.5
- Moneyline: BUF -310 | NYJ +250
The momentum is unstoppable now. Buffalo trounces the Jets at MetLife.
Predicted Outcome: Bills 35 - Jets 10
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions
- Stadium: Ford Field
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Spread: DET -6.5 | Total: 47.5
- Moneyline: DET -260 | CHI +220
This game means a lot more to Ben Johnson and the Bears. Chicago upsets Detroit at home.
Predicted Outcome: Bears 24 - Lions 20
New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Stadium: AT&T Stadium
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Spread: DAL -4.5 | Total: 44.5
- Moneyline: DAL -230 | NYG +190
Any time Cowboys' fans start to have expectations, Dallas implodes. Giants pull off the upset.
Predicted Outcome: Giants 23 - Cowboys 20
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Spread: BAL -11.5 | Total: 45.5
- Moneyline: BAL -800 | CLE +560
The Ravens have a chip on their shoulders, and the Browns will bear the brunt of their frustrations.
Predicted Outcome: Ravens 42 - Browns 14
San Francisco 49ers vs. New Orleans Saints
- Stadium: Caesars Superdome
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Spread: SF -3 | Total: 40.5
- Moneyline: SF -162 | NO +132
The short-handed 49ers head east for an early start versus the Saints. First team to 13 wins.
Predicted Outcome: 49ers 13 - Saints 10
New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
- Location: Miami Gardens, FL
- Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Spread: MIA -1.5 | Total: 43.5
- Moneyline: MIA -118 | NE +100
This matchup will be marked as 'Exhibit A' when the NFL starts talking about relegation. Dolphins in a snoozer.
Predicted Outcome: Dolphins 17 - Patriots 10
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Stadium: Paycor Stadium
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Spread: CIN -3.5 | Total: 49.5
- Moneyline: CIN -180 | JAX +152
Both offenses come to life, and the Jaguars don't possess the defensive faculties to limit the Bengals.
Predicted Outcome: Bengals 35 - Jaguars 28
Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Stadium: State Farm Stadium
- Location: Glendale, AR
- Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
- Spread: ARI -6.5 | Total: 43.5
- Moneyline: ARI -310 | CAR +250
The Panthers gave their fanbase hope at the end of last season, but it was all an illusion. Cardinals soar to victory.
Predicted Outcome: Cardinals 25 - Panthers 13
Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
- Spread: DEN -2.5 | Total: 42.5
- Moneyline: DEN -122 | IND +104
Who knew Daniel Jones was a competent quarterback? The Broncos will find out on Sunday.
Predicted Outcome: Colts 28 - Broncos 27
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
- Spread: PHI -1.5 | Total: 46.5
- Moneyline: PHI -116 | KC -102
This sets up as a classic revenge spot early in the season. The Chiefs have something to prove.
Predicted Outcome: Chiefs 28 - Eagles 24
Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings
- Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Time: Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET
- Spread: MIN -3.5 | Total: 44.5
- Moneyline: MIN -194 | ATL +162
The Vikings engineered a late-game comeback in Week 1, but they won't be so lucky on Sunday Night Football. Atlanta pulls off a stunner.
Predicted Outcome: Falcons 31 - Vikings 28
NFL: Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams
- Stadium: NRG Stadium
- Location: Houston, TX
- Time: Monday 7 p.m. ET
- Spread: HOU -2.5 | Total: 42.5
- Moneyline: HOU -138 | TB +118
Both defenses show up, but the Texans close out the Bucs on a game-winning field goal as time expires.
Predicted Outcome: Texans 23 - Buccaneers 20
