NFL Week 2: Predicting the Outcomes of All 16 Games

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Time: Monday 10 p.m. ET

Monday 10 p.m. ET Spread: LAC -3 | Total: 46.5

LAC -3 | 46.5 Moneyline: LAC -174 | LV +146

The betting market is overconfident in the Raiders. The Chargers humble the hosts on Monday Night Football.

Predicted Outcome: Chargers 35 - Raiders 14

