NFL Week 2 Best Bets: Washington Commanders vs Green Bay Packers

Thank the heavens, the NFL season (and all its spoils) has finally returned. Summer is on its way out, and fall is on the horizon. With that, there are betting opportunities every week between now and next February. We’ve got you covered for Week 2!

Stadium: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, WI

Green Bay, WI Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Spread: GB -3.5 (-102) | Total: 48.5 (-106/-114)

GB -3.5 (-102) | 48.5 (-106/-114) Moneyline: WSH +148 | GB -176

In what some are viewing as a potential NFC title game, the Washington Commanders will visit the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. Currently, both squads are riding high after convincing victories at home in Week 1.

The Pack’s rebuilt defense looked dominant in the opener. Micah Parsons played well — registering one sack — despite recent rumors of a back injury. The unit also stepped up its play against the run, but they will be up against a different sort of challenge when taking on the Commanders.

Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels is coming off a marvelous OROY campaign. His ability to keep on offense on time while executing high-end throws and rushes makes the Commanders a tough matchup for any team. From there, the addition of “wideback" Deebo Samuel has already proved advantageous. Certain formations will naturally keep defenders off balance, as they are unsure whether to prepare for the pass or the run.

The Commanders have gone 13-7-1 ATS since the start of last season, and I think they stand a fair chance to cover at Lambeau tonight. Green Bay is a 3.5-point favorite (at FanDuel Sportsbook), and I can respect that. But with the number currently larger than a field goal, I like Washington to keep this game close. I do think the Commanders can win this contest (+148 moneyline), but with a favorable spread, I’d prefer to take the points.

Best Bet: Commanders +3.5 (-120)

Packers quarterback Jordan Love is an outstanding player in this league, but I think it could be wise to fade him on Thursday night. FanDuel has Love’s passing completions prop set at 19.5 (-120/-106). This is lower than Daniels’ set number of 21.5; however, I don’t feel confident that Love gets to 20.

Dating back to last year, Love has made 16 regular-season starts. Throughout that span, he has completed 20 or more passes in a single contest just six times. He’s also averaged 17.75 completions per game during that split.

If Green Bay can get ahead early, I imagine they will lean on the ground attack while playing in front of their raucous home crowd. Packers tailback Josh Jacobs is a durable athlete, and head coach Matt LaFleur has no issue putting the game in his hands. Overall, the Pack ran the rock for 25 carries last week; the sort of commitment only allows for so many passing opportunities in a slower-paced offense.

Best Bet: Jordan Love Under 19.5 pass completions (-106)

Week 2 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

