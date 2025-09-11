Thursday Night Football Week 2: 5 Bold Predictions for Commanders vs. Packers
Grant White
Host · Writer
Jayden Daniels Captivates the Country
Never one to shy away from carrying the ball, Daniels picked up exactly where he left off during his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign. The Commanders' pivot toted the rock 11 times for 68 yards last week, albeit without finding the end zone. We're counting on more robust scoring efficiency in Week 2.
The former first-round pick used his legs freely last season. By the end of the campaign, Daniels had accumulated 891 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 148 carries. All of those benchmarks should increase in 2025.
Daniels is a prime scoring candidate, as reflected in his +172 anytime touchdown scorer prop. However, we're betting he finds paydirt at least, and are backing him to record two or more scores.
Jayden Daniels to Record 2+ Touchdowns: +1200
Tucker Kraft Goes Off
We saw Jordan Love distribute the ball amongst all of the Green Bay Packers' pass-catchers in Week 1. Still, we expect Tucker Kraft to play a key role versus the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football.
Kraft was targeted four times last week, bringing down two of those throws for 16 yards and a touchdown. Still, he's proven to be a much more reliable target early in his career. The third-year pro has a career 72.8% catch rate and should get back on track in Week 2.
We're keen on all of Kraft's props, but the best value lies in backing him as an anytime touchdown scorer.
Tucker Kraft Any Time Touchdown Odds: +235
Deatrich Wise Jr. Wreaks Havoc
The Commanders' pass rush wasn't at its best in Week 1. Collectively, they only sacked Russell Wilson twice, but they should be able to apply pressure on Thursday Night Football.
He may not be as effective as he was earlier in his career, but Deatrich Wise Jr. remains one of the best at penetrating offensive lines. The veteran defensive end has 4.5 or more sacks in three straight seasons and five of his nine professional campaigns. Moreover, he's averaged 10.0 quarterback hits per year across that sample.
Green Bay's offensive line is pristine, but the Commanders have different looks they will throw the Packers' way to keep them on the defensive. In the end, Wise is a prime value candidate to record a sack.
Deatrich Wise Jr. to Record a Sack: +300
Deebo Samuel Emerges as the Offensive Catalyst
At his best, Deebo Samuel has proven to be an offensive catalyst capable of transforming an offense. We should see him unlock that potential in Week 2.
Samuel was far and away the premier target in the Commanders' passing attack last week. His 10 targets were five more than the next closest pass-catcher and accounted for 33.3% of Jayden Daniels' throws. He posted a respectable 77 yards on seven catches, but that total will ratchet higher against the Packers.
Including his 19-yard jaunt, Samuel neared the century mark in terms of total yards. We're betting he blows past that at Lambeau.
Deebo Samuel to Record 50+ Receiving Yards in Each Half: +1500
Josh Jacobs Goes Beast Mode
Josh Jacobs had a tepid start to the 2025 season. The former All-Pro mustered just 66 yards on 19 carries, falling well below average in terms of production. However, tonight we should see him thrive behind the Packers' offensive line.
Already with four 1,000-yard rushing seasons, Jacobs has been able to translate regular usage into substantive yards. His 3.5 yards per carry last week was significantly below his career average of 4.3 and even further off the 4.5 yards per carry he had in his first season in Green Bay.
Rushing the ball to control the clock will be a priority for Green Bay, and Jacobs' anticipated improved efficiency should allow him to go off.
Josh Jacobs to Record 90+ Rushing Yards: +138
