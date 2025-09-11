Thursday Night Football Week 2: 5 Bold Predictions for Commanders vs. Packers

Jayden Daniels Captivates the Country

Never one to shy away from carrying the ball, Daniels picked up exactly where he left off during his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign. The Commanders' pivot toted the rock 11 times for 68 yards last week, albeit without finding the end zone. We're counting on more robust scoring efficiency in Week 2.

The former first-round pick used his legs freely last season. By the end of the campaign, Daniels had accumulated 891 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 148 carries. All of those benchmarks should increase in 2025.

Daniels is a prime scoring candidate, as reflected in his +172 anytime touchdown scorer prop. However, we're betting he finds paydirt at least, and are backing him to record two or more scores.

Jayden Daniels to Record 2+ Touchdowns: +1200