NFL Week 2: 5 Bold Predictions For This Week

5. The Chiefs Are in Trouble

The Kansas City Chiefs are accustomed to cruising through the regular season and reaching the AFC Championship Game before battling the Buffalo Bills or Baltimore Ravens. That’s not going to happen this season as the Chiefs are finally showing cracks in the foundation. Patrick Mahomes did what he could in the loss to the Chargers last Friday, but the running backs combined for only 41 rushing yards, and his receivers are not good enough. Justin Herbert shredded the defense for 318 yards and three touchdowns, and they are 0-1 with the Philadelphia Eagles coming to Arrowhead. After Sunday, there will be headlines and talk show debates about whether or not the Chiefs are “done” at 0-2. The answer is they are not done, but they are in big trouble with very little margin for error.

Week 2: Philadelphia (-1.5) at Kansas City

