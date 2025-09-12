NFL Week 2: 5 Bold Predictions For This Week
TJ Inman
Host · Writer
5. The Chiefs Are in Trouble
The Kansas City Chiefs are accustomed to cruising through the regular season and reaching the AFC Championship Game before battling the Buffalo Bills or Baltimore Ravens. That’s not going to happen this season as the Chiefs are finally showing cracks in the foundation. Patrick Mahomes did what he could in the loss to the Chargers last Friday, but the running backs combined for only 41 rushing yards, and his receivers are not good enough. Justin Herbert shredded the defense for 318 yards and three touchdowns, and they are 0-1 with the Philadelphia Eagles coming to Arrowhead. After Sunday, there will be headlines and talk show debates about whether or not the Chiefs are “done” at 0-2. The answer is they are not done, but they are in big trouble with very little margin for error.
Week 2: Philadelphia (-1.5) at Kansas City
1. The Russell Wilson Era is Brief
Head coach Brian Daboll and the New York Giants have been clear about their plan with quarterback Russell Wilson and his backup, Jaxson Dart. Dart, the rookie from Ole Miss, is expected to continue to back up Wilson until the coaching staff and organization feel he is ready to become a starter in the NFL. Life comes at you fast in the NFL, and Daboll will feel the urgency to make a move quickly after another listless performance from Russell Wilson and the Giants' offense in week two. The Giants play the Dallas Cowboys, and I’m predicting this is the final game Wilson will start before they hand the keys over to Dart.
Week 2: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-4.5)
2. The Jaguars Come Back to Earth
One of the Week 1 predictions was that the Jacksonville Jaguars would rout the Carolina Panthers and get a lot of hype as a sleeper in the ACC. Trevor Lawrence would play well, and there’d be headlines about Liam Coen “fixing” the quarterback and making the Jaguars a contender. The next part of that prediction was that Jacksonville would come back to reality in Week 2, and the payoff for that two-parter comes this weekend as the Jaguars travel to play the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals survived the Cleveland Browns and are 1-0, but that was a win that felt like a loss, and they’ll put on a fireworks show against the Jaguars.
Week 2: Jacksonville at Cincinnati (-3.5)
3. Detroit Bounces Back
The Detroit Lions were outclassed in an opening week defeat to the Green Bay Packers. The Lions looked a bit lost on offense and didn’t bring any of the power or creativity we came to expect from previous Detroit offenses. Needless to say, the Lions looked like they missed Ben Johnson. Johnson makes his return to Detroit, this time as the head coach of the Chicago Bears. The Bears suffered a heartbreaking defeat on Monday Night Football to the Minnesota Vikings, and the suffering will continue as Detroit’s offense wakes up and scores 30+ on the Bears in a dominant Week 2 win.
Week 2: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (-6.5)
4. Denver's Offense Wakes Up
What happened to the Denver Broncos in Week 1? They won an ugly game against the Tennessee Titans, but that was certainly no thanks to their offense. The Broncos held the Titans to 133 yards, but they only managed 317 yards themselves, and the passing game was poor with Bo Nix tossing a pair of interceptions. They now play the Indianapolis Colts, who are fresh off whipping the woeful Miami Dolphins. The Broncos will feel grateful to be 1-0, but they won’t be satisfied with the way they played, and they’ll knock off the rust for a big performance and comfortable win against the Colts.
Week 2: Denver Broncos (-2.5) at Indianapolis Colts
