NFL · 1 hour ago

Ranking the 0-1 Teams & Their Odds to Make the NFL Playoffs

Grant White

Host · Writer

  • 16. Carolina Panthers

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: +360

  • 2. Detroit Lions

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: +104

  • 3. Kansas City Chiefs

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -235

  • 4. Houston Texans

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: +100

  • 5. Atlanta Falcons

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: +180

  • 6. Seattle Seahawks

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: +240

  • 7. Dallas Cowboys

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: +285

  • 8. Miami Dolphins

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: +370

  • 9. New York Jets

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: +570

  • 10. New England Patriots

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: +250

  • 11. Cleveland Browns

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: +1040

  • 12. Chicago Bears

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: +310

  • 13. Tennessee Titans

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: +520

  • 14. New Orleans Saints

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: +1040

  • 15. New York Giants

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: +880

