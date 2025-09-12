Live NowLive
NFL · 5 hours ago

NFL Week 2: Predicting the Outcomes of All 9 NFC Games

Grant White

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

NFL Week 2: Predicting the Outcomes of All 9 NFC Games

The Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders kicked off Week 2 on Thursday Night Football. What do we predict happens in the nine other NFC contests?

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans

  • Stadium: Nissan Stadium
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
  • Spread: LAR -5.5 | Total: 41.5
  • Moneyline: LAR -255 | TEN +210

This is a troublesome spot for the Rams. LA comes out flat but hangs on by the tightest of margins.

Predicted Outcome: Rams 21 – Titans 20

San Francisco 49ers vs. New Orleans Saints

  • Stadium: Caesars Superdome
  • Location: New Orleans, LA
  • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
  • Spread: SF -3 | Total: 40.5
  • Moneyline: SF -162 | NO +132

The short-handed 49ers head east for an early start versus the Saints. First team to 13 wins.

Predicted Outcome: 49ers 13 – Saints 10

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

  • Stadium: AT&T Stadium
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
  • Spread: DAL -4.5 | Total: 44.5
  • Moneyline: DAL -230 | NYG +190

Any time Cowboys’ fans start to have expectations, Dallas implodes. Giants pull off the upset.

Predicted Outcome: Giants 23 – Cowboys 20

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

  • Stadium: Ford Field
  • Location: Detroit, MI
  • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
  • Spread: DET -6.5 | Total: 47.5
  • Moneyline: DET -260 | CHI +220

This game means a lot more to Ben Johnson and the Bears. Chicago upsets Detroit at home.

Predicted Outcome: Bears 24 – Lions 20

Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Stadium: Acrisure Stadium
  • Location: Pittsburgh, PA
  • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
  • Spread: PIT -3 | Total: 39.5
  • Moneyline: PIT -154 | SEA +130

Another West Coast team in the Eastern time zone. The Seahawks won’t be able to keep pace with the Steelers.

Predicted Outcome: Steelers 27 – Seahawks 13

Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals

  • Stadium: State Farm Stadium
  • Location: Glendale, AR
  • Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Spread: ARI -6.5 | Total: 43.5
  • Moneyline: ARI -310 | CAR +250

The Panthers gave their fanbase hope at the end of last season, but it was all an illusion. Cardinals soar to victory.

Predicted Outcome: Cardinals 25 – Panthers 13

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs

  • Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium
  • Location: Kansas City, MO
  • Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Spread: PHI -1.5 | Total: 46.5
  • Moneyline: PHI -116 | KC -102

This sets up as a classic revenge spot early in the season. The Chiefs have something to prove.

Predicted Outcome: Chiefs 28 – Eagles 24

Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings

  • Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium
  • Location: Minneapolis, MN
  • Time: Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Spread: MIN -3.5 | Total: 44.5
  • Moneyline: MIN -194 | ATL +162

The Vikings engineered a late-game comeback in Week 1, but they won’t be so lucky on Sunday Night Football. Atlanta pulls off a stunner.

Predicted Outcome: Falcons 31 – Vikings 28

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans

  • Stadium: NRG Stadium
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • Time: Monday 7 p.m. ET
  • Spread: HOU -2.5 | Total: 42.5
  • Moneyline: HOU -138 | TB +118

Both defenses show up, but the Texans close out the Bucs on a game-winning field goal as time expires.

Predicted Outcome: Texans 23 – Buccaneers 20

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

