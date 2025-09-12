NFL Week 2: Predicting the Outcomes of All 9 NFC Games

The Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders kicked off Week 2 on Thursday Night Football. What do we predict happens in the nine other NFC contests?

Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Sunday 1 p.m. ET Spread: LAR -5.5 | Total: 41.5

LAR -5.5 | 41.5 Moneyline: LAR -255 | TEN +210

This is a troublesome spot for the Rams. LA comes out flat but hangs on by the tightest of margins.

Predicted Outcome: Rams 21 – Titans 20

Stadium: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, LA Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Sunday 1 p.m. ET Spread: SF -3 | Total: 40.5

SF -3 | 40.5 Moneyline: SF -162 | NO +132

The short-handed 49ers head east for an early start versus the Saints. First team to 13 wins.

Predicted Outcome: 49ers 13 – Saints 10

Stadium: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Sunday 1 p.m. ET Spread: DAL -4.5 | Total: 44.5

DAL -4.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: DAL -230 | NYG +190

Any time Cowboys’ fans start to have expectations, Dallas implodes. Giants pull off the upset.

Predicted Outcome: Giants 23 – Cowboys 20

Stadium: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Sunday 1 p.m. ET Spread: DET -6.5 | Total: 47.5

DET -6.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: DET -260 | CHI +220

This game means a lot more to Ben Johnson and the Bears. Chicago upsets Detroit at home.

Predicted Outcome: Bears 24 – Lions 20

Stadium: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Sunday 1 p.m. ET Spread: PIT -3 | Total: 39.5

PIT -3 | 39.5 Moneyline: PIT -154 | SEA +130

Another West Coast team in the Eastern time zone. The Seahawks won’t be able to keep pace with the Steelers.

Predicted Outcome: Steelers 27 – Seahawks 13

Stadium: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, AR

Glendale, AR Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET Spread: ARI -6.5 | Total: 43.5

ARI -6.5 | 43.5 Moneyline: ARI -310 | CAR +250

The Panthers gave their fanbase hope at the end of last season, but it was all an illusion. Cardinals soar to victory.

Predicted Outcome: Cardinals 25 – Panthers 13

Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: PHI -1.5 | Total: 46.5

PHI -1.5 | 46.5 Moneyline: PHI -116 | KC -102

This sets up as a classic revenge spot early in the season. The Chiefs have something to prove.

Predicted Outcome: Chiefs 28 – Eagles 24

Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN Time: Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET Spread: MIN -3.5 | Total: 44.5

MIN -3.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: MIN -194 | ATL +162

The Vikings engineered a late-game comeback in Week 1, but they won’t be so lucky on Sunday Night Football. Atlanta pulls off a stunner.

Predicted Outcome: Falcons 31 – Vikings 28

Stadium: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Time: Monday 7 p.m. ET

Monday 7 p.m. ET Spread: HOU -2.5 | Total: 42.5

HOU -2.5 | 42.5 Moneyline: HOU -138 | TB +118

Both defenses show up, but the Texans close out the Bucs on a game-winning field goal as time expires.

Predicted Outcome: Texans 23 – Buccaneers 20

