Sunday Night Football: Ravens vs. Bills Top 5 Touchdown Scorers

Here are our top 5 touchdown scorers for Sunday Night Football between the Baltimore Ravens and vs. Buffalo Bills:

1. Lamar Jackson +220

The NFL wasted no time with its scheduling, reuniting the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills in Week 1. The Ravens are out in front, currently priced as -1.5 chalk. As always, their offense production relies heavily on dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson is one of the top rushers in the league — bar none. The Ravens’ quarterback has accumulated 1,014 carries across his seven-year career, eclipsing 133 rushing attempts in all but one of those campaigns. More impressively, he’s averaging 6.1 yards per rush attempt throughout his NFL tenure, including a league-best 6.6 mark last season.

While rushing touchdowns aren’t always a priority, Jackson does have nine scores over his previous two campaigns, including one in last year’s clash versus the Bills. We’re counting on another score in the season opener in Western New York.

2. Josh Allen +105

Josh Allen is the lynch pin on offense, and the Bills will go as far as the reigning MVP can carry his squad. Thankfully, the outlook is promising, including tonight’s season opener at Highmark Stadium.

Allen’s scoring potential is reflected in his betting odds. He enters Week 1’s clash versus the Ravens as the Bills’ top betting option, currently priced at +105. Bettors should be lining up to get a piece of the field general at that offering.

We’ve seen a sharp increase in scoring from Allen over the past couple of seasons. He found paydirt 15 times in 2023, adding 12 more during his MVP run. Allen remains a high-volume rusher, churning out at least 102 rushing attempts and 531 rushing yards in four straight seasons.

Load up on this plus-money proposition. We’re backing Josh Allen as the premier scoring option for the Buffalo Bills.

3. Dalton Kincaid +320

While he’s made a reputation for himself as an elusive rusher, Josh Allen’s biggest asset remains his touchdown prowess. Dalton Kincaid is the top red zone target, and he should feature prominently on Sunday Night Football.

The Bills’ tight end had a less-than-stellar 2024 campaign. Kincaid saw decreases across the board, with fewer targets, receptions, and receiving yards than in his rookie campaign. Nevertheless, he still led the team in red zone targets and is always a threat on short-to-intermediate routes.

We’re anticipating a sharp increase in production from Kincaid this season. We should see his involvement in the passing attack increase, resulting in more scoring opportunities. That starts in Week 1, where he’s a prime anytime touchdown bet versus the Ravens.

4. Zay Flowers +196

The Ravens’ pre-eminent passing threat, Zay Flowers, has far greater chances of finding the end zone than his betting odds imply.

Flowers was Lamar Jackson’s first read in most passing downs. The second-year pro led the team in target share, soaking 24.3% of the passing attempts last season. Moreover, Flowers pulled down 63.8% of those looks for 74 receptions, 1,059 yards, and four touchdowns.

A deep threat ripe with scoring potential, we’re forecasting increased scoring from Flowers in his third professional season. For now, he is a prime value candidate to cross the plane.

5. Keon Coleman +250

In general terms, wide receivers have the biggest glow-up in their second professional seasons. We’re expecting as much from Keon Coleman as he cements his position as a top receiving threat for the Buffalo Bills.

Coleman’s rookie campaign was interrupted by a four-game absence halfway through the season. That disrupted his timing with Josh Allen and forced the wideout down the Bills’ depth chart. However, with an offseason to find his rhythm, Coleman should re-establish himself as one of Allen’s go-to targets.

Through the first nine games of last season, Coleman was averaging 4.0 targets per game and a 61.1% catch rate. Additionally, three of his four touchdowns came over that nine-game sample. With respect to his production in 2025, that represents the low end of the spectrum for Coleman.

The Ravens’ secondary is vulnerable, and Coleman is one of the Bills’ top deep threats. He’s a must-bet as an anytime touchdown scorer on Sunday Night Football.