The NFL Sunday Parlay That You Need to Consider (Week 5)

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, NJ

East Rutherford, NJ Where to Watch: FOX

FOX Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Spread: DAL -2.5 | Total: 47.5 (-104/-118)

DAL -2.5 | 47.5 (-104/-118) Moneyline: DAL -142 | NYJ +120

Leg #1: Cowboys -2.5 (-110)

After playing to a draw last Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1) will make their first of two trips to MetLife Stadium in Week 5. There, they will take on the New York Jets (0-4): a team still searching for its first victory in 2025.

I really like Dallas ATS in this spot. Compared to Gang Green, the Cowboys are operating with a much more productive offense. Currently, the Boys have shelled out 28.5 PPG (fifth) to this point. Meanwhile, the Jets are scoring 22.5, which ranks 19th in the NFL.

New York quarterback Justin Fields is still a dynamic athlete in space, but his 41.6 QBR at this juncture fails to impress. Across the way, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has tallied a 65.2 QBR in addition to 279.75 passing YPG, which is the league’s second-highest mark right now.

Both defenses have significant issues to address here. However, I am more comfortable leaning on Prescott and his experience at MetLife to consistently get the job done. Additionally, ESPN Analytics asserts a 58.3% winning probability for Dallas in Week 5. With the line sitting under a field goal (-2.5), I’m on the Cowboys to win by three or more on Sunday.

Leg #2: Over 47.5 (-104)

From there, one of my favorite NFL wagers of the weekend is on over 47.5 combined points for these two sides. When it comes to defensive scoring, the Jets and Cowboys both ranked within the league’s bottom four squads. Dallas is giving up 33.0 PPG (31st) right now, while New York is allowing 30.0 PPG (28th).

For the Cowboys, 2025 has been one of their worst defensive campaigns of the current millennium. Not only are they surrendering a ton of points right now, but opposing teams have blistered Dallas for 420.5 total YPG, which is the worst clip in football.

Gang Green has labored through their fair share of frustrations this season, but noticeably, the defense has been much worse than the offense.

Through four contests, the Jets have been unable to hold any opponent to under 27 points. More specifically, New York has been gashed by the run. They are giving up 130.5 rushing YPG at the moment; that figure does not bode well for a defense that wants to get off the field. The Jets have converted for over bettors in three of four games this year; I believe that overs trend continues in Week 5.

NFL Sunday Parlay: Week 5

Cowboys -2.5 (-110)

Cowboys-Jets Over 47.5 (-104)

Total Odds: +256

Week 5 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

