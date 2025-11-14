Top 5 NFL Week 11 Underdog Picks With Upset Potential

5. Detroit Lions (+120) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday Night Football should be an exciting showing between the Detroit Lions (6-3) and Philadelphia Eagles (7-2) from The Linc. There's a good chance we see this matchup again in January, but for now, the Eagles are listed as a slight home favorite. However, Detroit ranks more favorably than Philadelphia across almost every significant metric at this time. The Lions have scored 31.4 PPG, which lands second in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Birds are churning out 34.2 PPG: 12th overall. On defense, Detroit has surrendered 294.0 total YPG. Conversely, Philly's D has been hit for 327.9 YPG. SportsGrid Analytics gives the Lions a 51% chance of winning in Week 11, and that is also the side I am on.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.