Vikings vs Chargers Most Bet Player Props | NFL Week 8 Thursday Night Football

The Thursday Night Football spotlight turns to the West Coast as the Minnesota Vikings visit the Los Angeles Chargers in a high-stakes Week 8 matchup. Bettors at BetMGM have zeroed in on several key player props, targeting a blend of dependable playmakers and sneaky value options on both sides of the ball.

Here’s a breakdown of the most bet player props heading into TNF — with all eyes on Justin Herbert’s passing attack and the Vikings’ emerging offensive weapons.

MIN vs LAC Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

Jordan Addison – Over 51.5 Receiving Yards

Jordan Addison continues to deliver as one of Minnesota’s biggest receiving threats. Through three games, he’s recorded 18 receptions on 26 targets for 283 yards and a touchdown, averaging 93.5 yards per game. He’s cleared this number in two of three games, missing only once with 41 yards against the Cleveland Browns a few weeks ago.

The matchup will be challenging, as the Chargers rank eighth in pass defense (192.3 YPG) and 13th against wide receivers (136.9 YPG). However, given Addison’s target volume and YAC ability, bettors expect the talented wideout to post another strong night against an aggressive Los Angeles secondary.

T.J. Hockenson – Over 31.5 Receiving Yards

T.J. Hockenson remains a steady presence in the Vikings’ short passing game, hauling in 25 catches on 33 targets for 196 yards and a touchdown this season. He’s topped this number in four straight games, averaging 42.3 yards per game during that stretch.

The Chargers have done well against tight ends — seventh in the league, allowing 38.7 yards per game — but Minnesota’s game plan often funnels mid-range volume toward Hockenson. With defenses focused on Addison and Justin Jefferson, Hockenson should again find room to operate underneath.

Carson Wentz – Over 11.5 Rushing Yards

Carson Wentz has quietly been productive on the ground, rushing 11 times for 57 yards this season — 5.2 yards per carry — and has surpassed this number in three of four games. Over his last three, he’s averaged 17.7 rushing yards per game, including a season-high 28 yards last week vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chargers defense ranks middle of the pack against the run (123.6 YPG) but has struggled to contain mobile quarterbacks, giving up the third-most rushing yards to QBs (30.6 per game). Wentz’s willingness to scramble makes this a popular over among bettors.

Oronde Gadsden II – Over 41.5 Receiving Yards

The rookie tight end has been a bright spot for Los Angeles, catching 22 of 28 targets for 308 yards and a touchdown in five games. Oronde Gadsden II has cleared this number three times, including a career-best 164-yard performance against the Indianapolis Colts last week.

Minnesota’s defense ranks seventh against the pass (184.0 YPG) and 10th versus tight ends (43.7 YPG), but Gadsden’s athleticism and expanded role have bettors confident he’ll stay hot in primetime.

Kimani Vidal – Over 55.5 Rushing Yards

Kimani Vidal has taken over lead back duties for the Chargers after Omarion Hampton was placed on IR, logging 31 carries for 162 yards (5.2 per carry) across two starts. He’s averaged 72 rushing yards per game and has already produced a 124-yard breakout performance against the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago.

The Vikings rank 18th against the run (117.7 YPG), a middling number that gives Vidal a solid opportunity to continue establishing himself in a balanced Chargers attack.

Thursday Night Football Player Props Market Closing Bell

Thursday Night Football between the Vikings and Chargers has shaped up as a bettor’s playground, with props leaning toward offensive consistency. Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson headline Minnesota’s aerial attack, while Carson Wentz’s legs and Kimani Vidal’s emergence have drawn plenty of attention. Expect sharp action on both sides in this primetime showdown.

