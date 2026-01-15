Which NFL Coaching Job Is Best? Ranking the 9 Openings

The coaching carousel continues to turn in the NFL, and there is no shortage of availability right now. How do we rank the nine open head coaching vacancies?

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

9. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are in the early stages of a rebuild, and early returns aren’t promising. They finished tied for the worst record in football, and Cam Ward’s foray into the NFL wasn’t as promising as many had hoped. Now seeking a new head coach, Tennessee is the worst destination for any candidate looking to prove he has what it takes.

8. Cleveland Browns

Anyone considering the Cleveland Browns‘ job should consider their qualifications for defensive football. Year after year, the Browns continue to falter on offense, albeit without compromising their defensive acumen. Most of those pieces will still be in place for the start of next season. Unless you like losing, defensive football, and Slavic cuisine, this job might not be for you.

7. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have some promising building blocks, but there are far too many factors working against the NFC West basement dwellers. The Cardinals compete in one of the toughest divisions in football, perennially coming up well short of the other three teams. Moreover, they are short on marquee playmakers on both sides of the football and are at least a couple of drafts from moving up the standings.

6. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins rank ahead of the Cardinals on location alone. Hell, I’d rather lose in Miami than win in Arizona. Like their NFC West counterparts, the Fins are lacking big-name playmakers that can drag this team back to the playoffs. An aging Tyreek Hill and injury-prone Tua Tagovailoa have regressed in recent years, leaving Miami to find their replacements in upcoming drafts.

5. Las Vegas Raiders

At face value, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of the worst teams in the league. Still, there is a coach out there that can bring this team together, provided they check their nepotism at the door. The Raiders’ offense has several All-Pro candidates, and any defense anchored by Maxx Crosby will do good things. Under the proper tutelage, we could see the Raiders make a rapid ascent up the standings.

4. Baltimore Ravens

Undoubtedly, John Harbaugh’s termination from the Baltimore Ravens was one of the more unexpected firings this year. Harbaugh had built the Ravens into a perennial contender, but things consistently fell apart in the postseason. A disgruntled Lamar Jackson puts the new coach at a deficit, but with plenty of talent on both sides of the football, this team will be ready to compete next season.

3. New York Giants

The New York Giants‘ head coaching job could be one of the most sought-after positions this offseason. This team loaded up in the 2025 NFL Draft, securing several franchise cornerstones for years to come. Combined with some of the other premier talent, they will be knocking on the door in no time. However, their presumed ascent is contingent on having the right coach on the sidelines and another successful draft in April.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

Who wouldn’t want to be a part of the most legendary franchises in NFL history? Since 1969, the Pittsburgh Steelers have had only three head coaches, each one experiencing varying levels of success. Over the past few seasons, Mike Tomlin held this team together on willpower alone. However, there are plenty of studs on defense that will thrive under a defensive-minded head coach. If they address some glaring offensive needs in the offseason, no one is stopping the Steelers in 2026.

1. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are a key turn away from being Super Bowl contenders. For years, this franchise has loaded up on top offensive playmakers. They have potential All-Pros at every position on offense, and a plethora of young talent on defense. Whoever takes over this team doesn’t need to overhaul the roster; they have to implement systems that work. Keep your eye on this head coaching gig, because whoever lands it is the presumptive Head Coach of the Year in 2026.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.