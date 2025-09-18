2025 NHL Preseason Power Rankings: Florida Panthers Lead Way

‌



With NHL puck drop around the corner, the Florida Panthers remain on top, with rivals chasing closely as teams prepare to battle for dominance ahead of this season.

Stanley Cup Odds: +650

24/25 Record: 52-24-6

After back-to-back Stanley Cups, expectations are very high. With a core locked up long-term and strong continuity, they’re expected to contend again, though managing health will be key. Their depth and experience give them a slight edge in the margin over other contenders.

Stanley Cup Odds: +950

24/25 Record: 49-29-4

With Stanley Cup odds near +950, Colorado is likely seen as a strong contender but not the favorite. They’ll be expected to lean on their skill up front and strong defensive structure, and must improve on consistency, especially in tighter games or goaltending, to make a deep playoff run.

Stanley Cup Odds: +1000

24/25 Record: 45-29-8

Similar to Colorado, Vegas is in that group of teams expected to push deep into the playoffs. The pressure is on to prove they can get over the hump in critical rounds; their experience and secondary scoring will be under scrutiny.

Stanley Cup Odds: +950

24/25 Record: 47-30-5

They’ll be judged on how well they sustain strong defensive play and whether their offense can match up against the league’s top attack lines. Expect them to be competitive in the Eastern Conference; making serious noise will require staying healthy and getting key contributions from secondary forwards.

Stanley Cup Odds: +850

24/25 Record: 48-29-5

With big stars up front, expectations are always sky-high. The key question is depth: can supporting cast, defense, and goaltending provide enough stability? Also, whether they can manage opposition pressure in the playoffs is likely to be the difference.

Stanley Cup Odds: +900

24/25 Record: 52-21-9

The Stars are expected to be tough, particularly defensively, and to make the playoffs. However, questions remain whether their offense can keep up with elite teams in tight series. If they get hot and avoid injuries, they could be dark-horse contenders.

Stanley Cup Odds: +1200

24/25 Record: 47-27-8

Still a storied franchise, but entering a phase where aging core pieces have to carry a lot. Expectations are that they will be competitive, possibly making the playoffs, but this could be a transitional season where long-term viability is tested.

Stanley Cup Odds: +2200

24/25 Record: 52-26-4

The Leafs likely have to contend with condemnation of underachievement again unless they show more physicality and consistency. Offensive talent is plentiful, so expectations will hinge on their ability to get over playoff hurdles and improve defensive performance.

Stanley Cup Odds: +1400

24/25 Record: 42-33-7

They’re viewed as an ascending team with plenty of upside, particularly if younger players step up. Expectations are probably to make the playoffs and perhaps win a round, but much will depend on health, goaltending, and handling pressure in key situations.

Stanley Cup Odds: +2200

24/25 Record: 48-25-9

The Kings are likely seen as being in a retooling or reloading phase. Expectations are modest: make the playoffs if possible, develop younger players, take strides, but probably not yet seen as favorites to go all the way.

Stanley Cup Odds: +1700

24/25 Record: 56-22-4

They’ll be expected to compete in the West and try to make another run, leaning on their top forwards and defensive veteran presence. Their success may depend on goaltending and special teams; consistency will be their biggest challenge.

Stanley Cup Odds: +2500

24/25 Record: 39-36-7

High expectations: the Rangers will be under pressure to deliver, with a roster built for contention. They’ll need balance, star power up front, grinding defense, and reliable goaltending, plus managing postseason expectations.

Stanley Cup Odds: +3000

24/25 Record: 51-22-9

They’re probably somewhere between rebuilding and competing. Expectations are to be competitive, possibly in contention for a wildcard or lower playoff seed, but unless everything goes right, likely not among the top favorites.

Stanley Cup Odds: +3300

24/25 Record: 45-30-7

Expectations are cautiously optimistic: a young core, potential breakout performances, maybe a playoff berth if development goes well. But gaps in experience and depth could limit how far they go.

Stanley Cup Odds: +2700

24/25 Record: 45-30-7

Often competitive, the Wild will be expected to stay in the playoff picture. Key will be contributions from depth players and goaltending. If those hold, they could surprise, but they’ll likely need favorable matchups or momentum to go deep.

Stanley Cup Odds: +4500

24/25 Record: 40-31-11

After making the playoffs in 2024-25 as a wild card, Montreal expects to take the next step: more consistency, possibly a challenge for a higher seed, and perhaps win a round or two. The growth curve is promising, though they still need to shore up defense and depth.

