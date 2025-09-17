Top 40 Worst NHL Free Agency Signings of the Offseason

1. Tanner Jeannot, Forward, Boston Bruins

Contract: 5 years, $3.4M AAV

The Boston Bruins gave Tanner Jeannot a five-year deal at $3.4 million AAV despite his scoring production significantly dropping off after his rookie season. This long-term commitment to a bottom-six forward who hasn't reached double-digit goal totals since the 2021-22 season is viewed as a risky overpayment for a team currently in a retooling and rebuilding phase.

