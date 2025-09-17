Live NowLive
NHL · 10 minutes ago

Top 40 Worst NHL Free Agency Signings of the Offseason

Jake Burkey

Host · Writer

  • 40. Hudson Fasching, Forward, Columbus Blue Jackets

    Contract: 1-year, $775,000 AAV

    Hudson Fasching's one-year, $775,000 two-way contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets is a disappointing depth move given his underwhelming 2024-25 output of just two goals and two assists in 43 NHL games, highlighting his ongoing struggles to secure a consistent role after peaking at 19 points in 2022-23.

  • 2. Cody Ceci, Defense, LA Kings

    Contract: 4 years, $4.5M AAV

    Cody Ceci was signed to a four-year, $4.5 million AAV contract, which is considered too much term and money for a player who is best suited for a third-pairing role. The Los Angeles Kings already have other right-handed defensemen ahead of him, and giving Ceci this contract instead of retaining a younger, cheaper player like Jordan Spence is viewed as a clear downgrade.

  • 3. Ivan Provorov, Defense, Columbus Blue Jackets

    Contract: 7 years, $8.5M AAV

    The Columbus Blue Jackets gave Ivan Provorov a seven-year extension worth $8.5 million AAV, a price tag considered well above his market value as a top-4 guy, but not a true number one. This long-term, expensive commitment for a player whose play doesn't warrant that salary could hinder the team's ability to sign their emerging young stars down the line.

  • 4. Brad Marchand, Forward, Florida Panthers

    Contract: 6 years, $5.25M AAV

    Brad Marchand, 37, signed a six-year, $5.25 million AAV contract, which is considered a risk due to his age and the potential for a decline in performance over the duration of the deal. However, his playoff performance for the Florida Panthers this year was one for the ages, so I’m sure Bill Zito and company don’t mind.

     

  • 5. Trent Frederic, Forward, Edmonton Oilers

    Contract: 8 years, $3.85M AAV

    The Edmonton Oilers re-signed Trent Frederic to an eight-year, $3.85 million AAV deal, which is considered an excessive term for a depth player who had a down year and has not consistently produced at a level to justify such a long commitment. This contract ties up valuable cap space that the Oilers could potentially regret in the later years if Frederic's performance declines.

  • 6. Ryan Lindgren, Defense, Seattle Kraken

    Contract: 4 years, $4.5M AAV

    Ryan Lindgren's four-year, $4.5 million AAV contract is viewed as risky due to concerns about his durability and the physical toll his playing style has taken on him, especially at 27 years old. His performance has dropped off, and the Seattle Kraken is paying him like a top-four defenseman despite these concerns, which makes it a questionable move given the team's potential need to get younger.

  • 7. Dmitry Orlov, Defense, San Jose Sharks

    Contract: 2 years, $6.5M AAV

    Dmitry Orlov's two-year, $6.5 million AAV contract, while providing experience and helping the San Jose Sharks reach the salary cap floor, is seen as a high cap hit for a rebuilding team. While Orlov can be a solid defenseman, he’s wildly inconsistent. However, this contract keeps the Sharks barely above the cap floor, meaning they essentially needed to overpay here. 

  • 8. Brock Boeser, Forward, Vancouver Canucks

    Contract: 7 years, $7.25M AAV

    Brock Boeser's seven-year, $7.25 million AAV contract carries risks because of his inconsistent play, particularly at even strength, and his struggles in transition and skating. While he offers value on the power play for the Vancouver Canucks, the contract is a long-term gamble on a player who needs specific linemates to be effective and whose play could decline.

  • 9. Sam Bennett, Forward, Florida Panthers

    Contract: 8 years, $8M AAV

    The Florida Panthers re-signed Sam Bennett to an eight-year, $8 million AAV contract. While his game thrives in the playoffs and is highly valued, the Panthers could regret this deal if he doesn't consistently perform at that same level throughout the contract. However, after back-to-back championships, I see this contract more as a reward for his contributions.

  • 10. Brian Dumoulin, Defense, LA Kings

    Contract: 3 years, $4M AAV

    Brian Dumoulin's three-year, $4 million AAV contract is seen as compounding the Los Angeles Kings' questionable moves on defense by adding another aging defenseman whose play has declined. Committing over $8 million combined to Dumoulin and Ceci while letting a player like Vladislav Gavrikov walk for less money is considered poor asset and cap management.

  • 11. Nicolas Hague, Defense, Nashville Predators

     

    Contract: 4 years, $5.5M AAV

    Nicolas Hague’s development has stalled, with weak puck-moving and rush defense skills, yet Nashville signed him to a hefty deal for a bottom-pair defenseman. The $5.5M cap hit is excessive for his limited impact, making this a risky commitment.

  • 12. Jake Allen, Goalie, New Jersey Devils

    Contract: 5 years, $1.8M AAV

    Jake Allen’s five-year term as a backup goaltender is excessive for a 35-year-old, despite the low cap hit. If his performance declines, the Devils may struggle to move this contract, even with a rising cap.

  • 13. Yanni Gourde, Forward, Tampa Bay Lightning

    Contract: 6 years, $2.33M AAV

    Yanni Gourde’s six-year deal is a head-scratcher for a 33-year-old fourth-line forward with declining production (36 points in 80 games in 2024-25). The term is far too long for his role, risking cap strain for Tampa. At the same time, Gourde has won a cup in Tampa previously, so there is obviously a tight-knit relationship there.

  • 14. Alexander Romanov, Defense, New York Islanders

    Contract: 8 years, $6.25M AAV

    Alexander Romanov’s eight-year deal is a massive risk after inconsistent seasons, with his defensive play not justifying the high cap hit. The Islanders’ bet on one good year could haunt them if he regresses moving forward.

  • 15. Vladislav Gavrikov, Defense, New York Rangers

    Contract: 7 years, $7M AAV

    Vladislav Gavrikov’s defensive reliability is an asset, but a seven-year, $7M AAV contract is excessive for a defenseman with limited offensive contributions. This deal strains the Rangers’ salary cap, potentially restricting future roster moves. Long-term, high-value contracts are a familiar pattern for New York’s front office, often handed out with little hesitation.

  • 16. Mikael Granlund, Forward, Anaheim Ducks

    Contract: 3 years, $7M AAV

    Mikael Granlund’s $7M cap hit is high for a forward coming off a 60-point season, especially at 33 years old. Anaheim’s young core may benefit from his experience, but the price tag feels like an overpay.

  • 17. Morgan Geekie, Forward, Boston Bruins

    Contract: 6 years, $5.5M AAV

    Morgan Geekie’s six-year deal is a stretch for a middle-six forward with a career-high of 39 points. Boston’s commitment to his potential could backfire if he doesn’t grow into a top-line role. Only time will tell, though.

  • 18. Anthony Beauvillier, Forward, Washington Capitals

    Contract: 2 years, $2.75M AAV

    Anthony Beauvillier’s signing is risky because his inconsistent scoring (25 points last season) and frequent team switches raise doubts about his fit as a bottom-six forward at this price. His playoff spark is a plus, but he may not deliver enough for $2.75M annually.

  • 19. Tony DeAngelo, Defense, New York Islanders

    Contract: 1 year, $1.75M AAV

    Tony DeAngelo’s offensive flair comes with defensive flaws and off-ice baggage, making his $1.75M deal a gamble. He could help the power play but might struggle to be a reliable all-around defender.

  • 20. James van Riemsdyk, Forward, Detroit Red Wings

    Contract: 1 year, $1M AAV

    At 36, James van Riemsdyk’s fading speed and modest 36 points last season make his $1M deal a low-risk but low-reward move. He’s a solid veteran, but Detroit needs more firepower to contend.

  • 21. Alexander Alexeyev, Defense, Pittsburgh Penguins

    Contract: 1 year, $775,000 AAV

    The Pittsburgh Penguins signed Alexander Alexeyev to a one-year, league-minimum deal to add size and depth to their thin left-side defense. While he's a former first-round pick, he’s struggled to establish himself in the NHL, appearing in only eight games last season with no points. The move is low-risk, but it's underwhelming due to his limited upside, poor recent form, and lack of proven impact.

  • 22. Nick Cousins, Forward, Ottawa Senators

    Contract: 1 year, $825,000

    The Ottawa Senators re-signed forward Nick Cousins to a one-year deal after he posted 15 points in 50 games during 2024‑25 with the club. While he brings grit and experience as a former Cup winner, his limited offensive production, frequent undisciplined penalties, and low trust in key moments make him a low-ceiling fourth liner who rarely positively impacts games.

  • 23. Josh Manson, Defense, Colorado Avalanche

    Contract: 2-year, $3.95M AAV

    Josh Manson signed a two‑year extension with the Colorado Avalanche through 2027–28 despite missing nearly 30–35% of regular-season games due to recurring injuries. At 33 years old, his durability concerns, declining play, poor penalty differential, and limited upside raise questions about the value of locking him in for two more seasons.

  • 24. Jack McBain, Forward, Utah Mammoth

    Contract: 5-year, $4.25M AAV

    The Utah Mammoth locked Jack McBain into a five-year contract, banking on his physicality and grit after a 27-point season in 82 games. However, his offensive upside is modest—he posted just 27 points —and most value comes from hits and energy. At this term and salary, the deal risks overpaying for limited scoring potential and long-term impact.

  • 25. Cam York, Defense, Philadelphia Flyers

    Contract: 5-year, $5.15M AAV

    Cam York signed a five-year deal banking on a bounce-back after a 17-point season and conflict with former coach John Tortorella. Despite flashes of upside, he posted a minus‑8 plus/minus rating, logged 66 games with middling production, and Philly’s expected goal share was actually higher without him—raising concerns that the Philadelphia Flyers are committing meaningful cap space to a defenseman whose recent performance doesn’t yet justify the investment.

  • 26. Andrew Mangiapane, Forward, Edmonton Oilers

    Contract: 2-year, $3.6M AAV

    Andrew Mangiapane signed a two-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers after posting 28 points in 81 games with Washington in 2024–25. While he is a high-effort winger with solid possession metrics, his point production has declined steadily since his peak 35-goal season in 2021–22, dropping roughly 40% of per-game output—making his scoring upside questionable at this cap hit.

  • 27. Vitek Vanecek, Goalie, Utah Mammoth

    Contract: 1-year, $1.5M AAV

    The Utah Mammoth signed Vitek Vanecek to a one-year deal to add goaltending depth, but his recent performance has declined significantly, with a 3.62 GAA and .884 save percentage in 2024–25. While he has Stanley Cup experience as a backup, his limited playoff action and inconsistent play make this a risky signing that may not provide reliable net-minding.

  • 28. Alex Lyon, Goalie, Buffalo Sabres

    Contract: 2-year, $1.5M AAV

    The Buffalo Sabres signed veteran goaltender Alex Lyon to a two-year contract. While he brings experience, his recent performances haven’t been great. Over his 113-game NHL career, he has a 51–38–11 record with a 2.99 GAA and .902 SV%, which are considered average at best. Given the Sabres' aspirations to contend, relying on a goaltender with such inconsistent metrics may not be the most prudent strategy.

  • 29. Nicklaus Perbix, Defense, Nashville Predators

    Contracts: 2-year, $2.75M AAV

    The Nashville Predators signed defenseman Nick Perbix to a two-year contract. He offers size and a right-handed shot, but his recent performance has certainly been underwhelming. Given his inconsistent play and the Predators' need for reliable defensive contributors, this signing may not provide an immediate impact.

  • 30. Andrei Kuzmenko, Forward, LA Kings

    Contract: 1-year, $4.3M AAV

    The Los Angeles Kings signed Andrei Kuzmenko to a one-year contract extension. He had a strong finish to the 2024–25 season with the Kings, recording 17 points in 22 games and adding six points in six playoff games, but his overall performance has been inconsistent. The team could have allocated its money to address other areas of need or pursued more consistent scoring options.

  • 31. Travis Hamonic, Defense, Detroit Red Wings

    Contract: 1-year, $1M AAV 

    Travis Hamonic signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Red Wings, adding a steady, physical presence with over 900 games of NHL experience. While his leadership and shot-blocking could help stabilize the blue line, concerns linger about his declining mobility and puck-moving ability in today’s faster game.

  • 32. Dylan Samberg, Defense, Winnipeg Jets

    Contract: 3-year, $5.75M AAV

    Dylan Samberg signed a three-year extension with the Jets. At 26 years old, he earned career highs last season in goals (6), points (20), and plus-minus (+34), anchoring a top-four role as Winnipeg captured the Presidents’ Trophy. However, at that price tag, any regression in performance—especially given that last year was his first full season at that level—could hamper the team's salary cap flexibility and raise questions about whether the investment will yield consistent returns.

  • 33. Conor Timmins, Defense, Buffalo Sabres

    Contract: 2-year, $2.2M AAV

    Conor Timmins signed a two-year extension with the Buffalo Sabres. While his size, right-hand shot, and steady two-way play make him a promising addition for the Sabres’ defensive corps, concerns persist about his health history and inconsistency, which could make the short-term deal a gamble if he can’t stay durable or maintain performance at this level.

  • 34. Maxim Tsyplakov, Forward, New York Islanders

    Contract: 2-year, $2.25M AAV

    Maxim Tsyplakov signed with the Islanders on a two-year, $4.5 million contract extension. While the deal reflects the Islanders' confidence in his potential, concerns about his consistency and ability to adapt to the NHL's pace persist. His performance in training camp and early-season games will be crucial to solidifying his position and justifying the investment.

  • 35. Evgenii Dadonov, Forward, New Jersey Devils

    Contract: 1-year, $1M AAV

    Evgenii Dadonov signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Devils, but the move is risky given his age and recent inconsistency. His defensive struggles and uncertain role could limit his impact, and the Devils may have missed a chance to invest in younger, more reliable talent. While the deal is inexpensive, it carries potential performance and lineup integration concerns.

  • 36. Ryker Evans, Defense, Seattle Kraken

    Contract: 2-year, $2.05M AAV

    Ryker Evans's two-year, $4.1M extension with the Seattle Kraken is risky due to his modest 2023-24 output of nine points in 36 games. Despite a better 2024-25 season, the $2.05M AAV feels steep for an unproven third-pairing defenseman on a rebuilding team with a crowded blue line.

  • 37. Alexander Georgiev, Goalie, Buffalo Sabres

    Contract: 1-year, $825,000 AAV

    Alexandar Georgiev's one-year, $825,000 signing with the Buffalo Sabres is risky due to his poor recent performance, posting a 3.71 GAA and .875 SV% last season, marking him as one of the NHL’s least effective goalies. This move exposes the Sabres’ shaky goaltending depth. The contract, though cheap, may not stabilize their net as they aim to break their playoff drought.

  • 38. Vitali Kravtsov, Forward, Vancouver Canucks

    Contract: 1-year, $775,000 AAV

    Vitali Kravtsov's one-year, two-way deal with the Vancouver Canucks is risky due to his lackluster NHL track record, managing only 12 points in 64 games despite a strong 58-point KHL season. At 25, he faces stiff competition for a bottom-six role, and failing to play at least 16 NHL games could see him become an unrestricted free agent next summer. This low-cost signing reflects Vancouver’s depth search, but doubts persist about his NHL adaptability.

     

  • 39. Luke Kunin, Forward, Florida Panthers

    Contract: 1-year, $775,000 AAV

    Luke Kunin's one-year, $775,000 contract with the Florida Panthers could potentially be problematic due to his poor 2024-25 performance. His injury history and declining production across multiple teams make him a risky fit for a contending Panthers roster needing reliable depth.

