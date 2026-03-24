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NHL · 4 hours ago

Golden Knights vs. Jets Preview: Vegas Looks to Build Momentum

Derek Hegna

Host · Writer

This home stretch would be a fantastic time for the Vegas Golden Knights to get on a hot streak.

On Tuesday, the Golden Knights complete a three-game swing against the Central Division with a pit stop north of the border against the Winnipeg Jets.

Venue: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB, Canada

Date: Tuesday, March 24

Time: 5:00 pm PST

How To Watch: SCRIPPS, ESPN+

It feels imperative for the Golden Knights to make good on the opportunity given to them. The previous game against the Dallas Stars saw Vegas pick up arguably their biggest win of the season at a critical juncture, and the Golden Knights now can use that momentum as a springboard to get back to respectability. With the current playoff format and a down year across the Pacific Division, heading into the playoffs with confidence could be enough to earn a ticket to the Western Conference Final.

With a greater feeling of optimism than over the past few games, here is how the Golden Knights can keep rolling.

Back on Track

For the forward group, the Stars game had to feel like a revival of sorts.

Whether it was lengthy goalless droughts being snapped like Ivan Barbashev or Reilly Smith sinking the game-winner in his return to the lineup, the Golden Knights have needed their scorers to get going again. If those performances could ignite someone like Jack Eichel or Mark Stone, Vegas will suddenly look like a far more dangerous unit. They know exactly what works, and now is the time to execute.

Live Dangerously

One of the major strategies when it comes to the Golden Knights getting back on the scoreboard with regularity was getting into advantageous positions.

All three of Vegas’ goals against the Stars came from plays that were finished a short distance from the net. Getting those high-percentage looks is going to be how the Golden Knights can up their scoring across the lineup. Continuing to put up shots will help, but expect an emphasis on trying to drive plays towards the net and winning battles in front of the goaltender for point-blank opportunities.

You Again?

On the defensive side of the equation, the Golden Knights will have their hands full with another Olympic gold medalist.

Since the Golden Knights entered the league, Jets forward Kyle Connor has been a consistent thorn in their side. His 12 goals against Vegas are fifth in the entire league, and it does not help that Connor has points in eight of Winnipeg’s last 10 home games. Adin Hill and the defensive corps are going to have to buckle down any time they see Winnipeg’s top line hit the ice.

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