Kelsey Plum set to return as Sparks welcome much-needed boost against Dallas

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Sparks appear poised to get their biggest weapon back Friday night.

Four-time WNBA All-Star Kelsey Plum is listed as probable for the Sparks' matchup against the Dallas Wings after missing the past three games with a right ankle sprain suffered during practice on May 26. The injury sidelined one of the WNBA's hottest players at the start of the season and tested a Sparks team looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

The news comes as a significant boost for Los Angeles, which went 1-2 during Plum's absence and enters Friday's game with a 4-5 record.

Sparks coach Lynne Roberts said Plum looked fully recovered during Thursday's practice.

"She looks great," Roberts told reporters. "I think she'll be ready. Hopefully she can play."

Plum's return could not come soon enough for a Sparks offense that struggled to replace her production during a recent road trip that included losses to the Washington Mystics and Connecticut Sun.

Before the injury, Plum was playing at an MVP-caliber level. Through six games, she led the WNBA in scoring at 26.8 points per game while shooting an eye-popping 58.9% from the field and 48.8% from three-point range. Her offensive explosion helped the Sparks get off to a promising start under Roberts, who is in her first season as head coach.

Rather than travel with the team during the road swing, Plum remained in Los Angeles to focus entirely on rehabilitation.

"I have been just rehabbing like a maniac, sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber, red-lighting my way back," Plum said following Thursday's practice.

Despite the frustration of being sidelined, Plum believes the injury may ultimately benefit the team in the long run.

"I think it's a blessing in disguise," Plum said. "I think, ultimately, it's going to be a great thing for our team. People get an opportunity to figure out a little bit more of coach's system, get a little bit more reps and more responsibility and more feel."

Plum added that her focus upon returning is not on individual statistics but helping the Sparks continue building chemistry and winning games.

"I'm just going to insert myself back and do whatever the team needs," she said. "I just want to win."

The Sparks acquired Plum ahead of the 2025 season as part of a blockbuster three-team trade that sent one of the league's premier guards to Los Angeles. Since arriving, she has become the centerpiece of the franchise's rebuilding efforts and a leader for a roster featuring a mix of veterans and young talent.

Her absence highlighted just how valuable she has become. The Sparks' offense lacked its usual rhythm during the road trip, particularly in late-game situations where Plum's shot creation and playmaking are often relied upon.

Friday's matchup against the Wings presents another challenge. Dallas enters the contest at 6-3 and features one of the league's most talented young rosters, led by rookie sensation Paige Bueckers. The game also marks the beginning of an important stretch for Los Angeles as it looks to climb back above .500 and establish itself as a legitimate playoff contender.

For the Sparks, however, the biggest development may simply be seeing Plum back on the court.

After three games without their leading scorer, Los Angeles appears ready to welcome back the player who has been the driving force behind its early-season success. If Plum returns anywhere close to the level she displayed before the injury, the Sparks could quickly regain the momentum they lost during her absence.