Sparks take on Wings; Plum listed as probable on Friday

LOS ANGELES — The Sparks (4-5) are back at it in Crypto.Com Arena on Friday.

But the guests coming in have been exceptional this season. The Dallas Wings are 6-3 going into their clash against the Sparks. Yes, they were expected to improve with all the talent acquired, including the #1 Draft Pick almost two months ago in Azzi Fudd. But to have a franchise-best start after nine games? Probably wasn't in a lot of bingo cards.

Help could be coming for the Sparks, though. Kelsey Plum, who got hurt during an open practice in May 26th, is listed as probable for Friday's game. If Plum had her say, she's on the court that night. She talked about it after practice on Thursday.

"Great question," Plum answered about being cleared before humorously shooting a look at Sparks staff hoping for approval.

What has it been like for Plum sitting out?

"I have been just rehabbing like a maniac, sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber, red-lighting my way back," Plum said, who leads the league in scoring with 26.8 points per game. "But no, I think it's a blessing in disguise. I think that, ultimately, it's going to be a great thing for our team. People get opportunity to kind of figure out a little bit more of like (Coach Lynne Roberts') system and get a little bit more reps and responsibility and more feel. So I'm just going to insert myself back and do whatever the team needs. I just want to win so I don't really care what that role is but I'm just here to try to impact winning."

After Tuesday's loss, Rae Burrell came off the court limping. It didn't seem to look great at the time but it looked worse than it really was. Burrell was not on the injury report for Friday's game.

"I'm feeling good," Burrell said. "A little tweaked but I'm fine."

The Sparks need all the help they can get against a Dallas Wings team that is only getting more dangerous.

"It's not too different in style in terms of their system (and our system)," Coach Roberts said. "(Jessica) Shepard is kind of their X-Factor. She's having a tremendous year so far and she kind of makes them go. It's almost like point forward. They can really shoot the three. They play the pace. It could be a track meet (on Friday), for sure."

Plum went down the line about the Wings.

"Yeah, name one," Plum said. "Paige, Arike (Ogunbowale), Azzi, Jess Shepard is playing at an all-WNBA, all-star level. Alanna Smith, Aziaha James, Odyssey Sims, Alysha Clark, you want me to just name the roster? No, they're incredibly talented and well-coached, and I got to play for (Wings coach Jose Fernandez) with USA and he was remarkable. His Xs and Os, his IQ, so they're really well-coached, and they're playing great basketball, they're moving the ball well, they can score at will, so it's going to be a tough matchup for us."

Burrell added her own scouting report.

"I feel like they have pretty good depth," Burrell summarized. "They're number one in transition so they're going to push the ball. We're going to have to really make sure that we're matched up in transition and getting stops and prepared for when that shot goes up getting back. I think just make sure that we stay aggressive. They're aggressive as well. I feel like we kind of have a similar team to them, honestly. So just making sure that we create the momentum for the game and set the tone to begin the game and just go from there."

Shepard is averaging a double-double: 12.6 points and 11.0 rebounds to go along with 5.9 points. She is second in the league in rebounding. Of course, Bueckers is one of the best guards in the league (18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds). And that aforementioned first overall pick Fudd (12.1 points per and .438 shooting from three) scored two straight 20-plus games and has been inserted into the starting line-up since.

In their last two losses, the Sparks haven't exactly gotten off to hot starts (down seven early against Connecticut and then only 10 points in the first quarter against Las Vegas).

"Our job is to prepare them, get them ready to roll, put the best game plan, both sides of the ball in. They've got to go out and do it," Roberts said. "But at the end of the day, we've got enough veterans out there to start the game."

If Plum is back playing, the starts may be better. It would also give depth to the Sparks bench with Burrell likely returning there if and when Plum returns to the starting line-up.

"I just think the margin of difference in the W is just so small this year so really, like game to game, it can be like every matchup is going to be a tough matchup," Plum said. "I think for us, I was really pleased with our defense. I felt like (79) points against Vegas was enough to win. We struggled offensively so I think just trying to put together a full game with a full roster is going to be our next step."

Dallas is also the best offensive team in the league while Los Angeles is last in defense. The Wings are also fourth defensively. These aren't the same 2025 Wings that won only 10 games last season. The Sparks aren't far behind the Wings in the win-loss column but they could be if they don't find the consistency they've been looking for.

"(We're) almost 25% through (the season)," Roberts said. "We've got to get to business and start taking everything… seriously is not the right word. But there's an intensity to how we need to approach everything and start getting to our potential."