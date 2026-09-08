Ontario Falls in Game 1 on the Cal League Playoffs

Ontario, CA—The Lake Elsinore Storm handed a crushing 10-9 defeat over the Ontario Tower Buzzers in Game 1 of the Cal League Playoffs. It was the first-ever playoff game for the Ontario Tower Buzzers.

Despite a six-run bottom of the ninth inning from the Tower Buzzers, Lake Elsinore was able to hang on for the win. Ontario had home runs from Ching-Hsien Ko and Joendry Vargas in the ninth. Easton Shelton was the final hope for Ontario in the bottom of the ninth, however he would strike out to end the game.

Jesus Castro picked up the win on the mound after six stellar innings. He allowed just two hits and one earned run while striking out five and walking just one.

For a large part of the game, Easton Shelton was carrying the offense. He had the only three Ontario hits through the first six innings. Shelton would finish (3-5) with his 37th home run and 112th rbi of the season.

Shelton earlier this season broke the Dodgers single-season minor league record for most home runs in a single season and the most rbis in a single season as well.

“We got down too much. The four they picked up in the ninth inning was big insurance runs for them” said Ontario Manager John Shoemaker postgame.

Prior to the start of the ninth inning, Ontario was just (1-6) with runners in scoring position.

“That happens at every level of baseball. Teams that knock in runs with people in scoring positions, usually win games, and they did it tonight. We didn’t do much until the end,” said Shoemaker.

Alex Conover really set the tone for the Storm offense going (4-5) with two rbis leading Lake Elsinore to a four-run fourth and ninth inning.

“We had it six to three and then they picked up those four runs in the ninth. That’s a tough one for us right there,” said Shoemaker.

Ontario starter, Marlon Nieves had command issues early on. Nieves picked up the decision loss allowing five runs off seven hits. However, only one of the five runs was earned.

“He battled. We had a couple of plays that normally we make. We didn’t make a play, and it led to four runs,” said Shoemaker. ‘You must give him credit. They hit with men on base; timely hitting is the key to victory.”

Despite being down 1-0 and the final two games of the series being on the road, John Shoemaker has optimism.

“We’re very confident. We have won two games in a row many times this year. We’re going down to Lake Elsinore with that attitude. We got to win Thursday to get back to action Friday,” said Shoemaker.

Game two of the Cal League Playoffs will be Thursday September 10 at Lake Elsinore. Should a game three be necessary, it will be Friday the 11th at Lake Elsinore.

The winner will face the winner of the San Jose Giants and Stockton Ports. Series is scheduled to begin Sunday September 13.