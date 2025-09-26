Live NowLive
MLB · 1 hour ago

2025 MLB Playoffs: Predicting the 12 Postseason Teams and Seeds

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • Not Going to Make the Cut: Houston Astros

    Tragic Number to Elimination: 2

    Remaining Games: 3 at Los Angeles Angels

    Odds to Make Playoffs: +300

    Odds to Miss Playoffs: -400

    Odds to Win ALCS: +3000

    Odds to Win World Series: +6500

  • NL No. 2 Seed: Philadelphia Phillies

    Clinched: Playoff Spot, NL East, 1st Round Bye

    Remaining Games: 3 vs Minnesota Twins

    Odds to Win NLCS: +210 (Favorite)

    Odds to Win World Series: +430 (Favorite)

  • NL No. 3 Seed: Los Angeles Dodgers

    Clinched: Playoff Spot, NL West

    Remaining Games: 3 at Seattle Mariners

    Odds to Win NLCS: +300

    Odds to Win World Series: +550

  • NL No. 4 Seed: Chicago Cubs

    Clinched: Playoff Spot

    Magic Number to Clinch Top Wild Card: 2

    Remaining Games: 3 vs St. Louis Cardinals

    Odds to Win NLCS: +650

    Odds to Win World Series: +1300

  • NL No. 5 Seed: San Diego Padres

    Clinched: Playoff Spot

    Remaining Games: 3 vs Arizona Diamondbacks

    Odds to Win NLCS: +700

    Odds to Win World Series: +1400

  • NL No. 6 Seed: Cincinnati Reds

    Tragic Number to Elimination: 3

    Games Out of Wild Card Spot: 1

    Remaining Games: 3 at Milwaukee Brewers

    Odds to Make Playoffs: +330

    Odds to Win NLCS: +5000

    Odds to Win World Series: +10000

  • Not Going to Make the Cut: New York Mets

    Magic Number to Clinching Playoff Spot: 3

    Remaining Games: 3 at Miami Marlins

    Odds to Make Playoffs: -385

    Odds to Miss Playoffs: +290

    Odds to Win NLCS: +1000

    Odds to Win World Series: +1800

  • AL No. 1 Seed: Seattle Mariners

    Clinched: Playoff Spot

    1st Round Bye Magic Number: 3

    AL East Magic Number: 3

    Remaining Games: 3 vs Tampa Bay Rays

    Odds to Win Division: -168

    Odds to Win ALCS: +430

    Odds to Win World Series: +1000

     

  • AL No. 3 Seed: Cleveland Guardians

    Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Spot: 2

    AL Central Magic Number: 3

    Remaining Games: 3 vs Texas Rangers

    Odds to Make Playoffs: -1600

    Odds to Win Division: -215

    Odds to Win ALCS: +1000

    Odds to Win World Series: +2500

     

  • AL No. 4 Seed: New York Yankees

    Clinched: Playoff Spot

    AL East Magic Number: 4

    Remaining Games: 3 vs Baltimore Orioles

    Odds to Win Division: +136

    Odds to Win ALCS: +250

    Odds to Win World Series: +700

  • AL No. 5 Seed: Boston Red Sox

    Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Spot: 1

    Remaining Games: 3 vs Detroit Tigers

    Odds to Win ALCS: +800

    Odds to Win World Series: +1900

  • AL No. 6 Seed: Detroit Tigers

    Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Spot: 2

    Remaining Games: 3 at Boston Red Sox

    Odds to Make Playoffs: -950

    Odds to Win Division: +172

    Odds to Win ALCS: +950

    Odds to Win World Series: +2200

