2025 MLB Playoffs: Predicting the 12 Postseason Teams and Seeds
Joe Cervenka
Host · Writer
Not Going to Make the Cut: Houston Astros
Tragic Number to Elimination: 2
Remaining Games: 3 at Los Angeles Angels
Odds to Make Playoffs: +300
Odds to Miss Playoffs: -400
Odds to Win ALCS: +3000
Odds to Win World Series: +6500
NL No. 1 Seed: Milwaukee Brewers
Clinched: 1st Round Bye, NL Central, Playoff Spot
Remaining Games: 3 vs Cincinnati Reds
Odds to Win NLCS: +390
Odds to Win World Series: +900
NL No. 2 Seed: Philadelphia Phillies
Clinched: Playoff Spot, NL East, 1st Round Bye
Remaining Games: 3 vs Minnesota Twins
Odds to Win NLCS: +210 (Favorite)
Odds to Win World Series: +430 (Favorite)
NL No. 3 Seed: Los Angeles Dodgers
Clinched: Playoff Spot, NL West
Remaining Games: 3 at Seattle Mariners
Odds to Win NLCS: +300
Odds to Win World Series: +550
NL No. 4 Seed: Chicago Cubs
Clinched: Playoff Spot
Magic Number to Clinch Top Wild Card: 2
Remaining Games: 3 vs St. Louis Cardinals
Odds to Win NLCS: +650
Odds to Win World Series: +1300
NL No. 5 Seed: San Diego Padres
Clinched: Playoff Spot
Remaining Games: 3 vs Arizona Diamondbacks
Odds to Win NLCS: +700
Odds to Win World Series: +1400
NL No. 6 Seed: Cincinnati Reds
Tragic Number to Elimination: 3
Games Out of Wild Card Spot: 1
Remaining Games: 3 at Milwaukee Brewers
Odds to Make Playoffs: +330
Odds to Win NLCS: +5000
Odds to Win World Series: +10000
Not Going to Make the Cut: New York Mets
Magic Number to Clinching Playoff Spot: 3
Remaining Games: 3 at Miami Marlins
Odds to Make Playoffs: -385
Odds to Miss Playoffs: +290
Odds to Win NLCS: +1000
Odds to Win World Series: +1800
AL No. 1 Seed: Seattle Mariners
Clinched: Playoff Spot
1st Round Bye Magic Number: 3
AL East Magic Number: 3
Remaining Games: 3 vs Tampa Bay Rays
Odds to Win Division: -168
Odds to Win ALCS: +430
Odds to Win World Series: +1000
AL No. 2 Seed: Seattle Mariners
Clinched: Playoff Spot, AL West, 1st Round Bye
Remaining Games: 3 vs Los Angeles Dodgers
Odds to Win ALCS: +200 (Favorite)
Odds to Win World Series: +550
AL No. 3 Seed: Cleveland Guardians
Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Spot: 2
AL Central Magic Number: 3
Remaining Games: 3 vs Texas Rangers
Odds to Make Playoffs: -1600
Odds to Win Division: -215
Odds to Win ALCS: +1000
Odds to Win World Series: +2500
AL No. 4 Seed: New York Yankees
Clinched: Playoff Spot
AL East Magic Number: 4
Remaining Games: 3 vs Baltimore Orioles
Odds to Win Division: +136
Odds to Win ALCS: +250
Odds to Win World Series: +700
AL No. 5 Seed: Boston Red Sox
Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Spot: 1
Remaining Games: 3 vs Detroit Tigers
Odds to Win ALCS: +800
Odds to Win World Series: +1900
AL No. 6 Seed: Detroit Tigers
Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Spot: 2
Remaining Games: 3 at Boston Red Sox
Odds to Make Playoffs: -950
Odds to Win Division: +172
Odds to Win ALCS: +950
Odds to Win World Series: +2200
