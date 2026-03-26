2026 NL East Preview: Is This Baseball’s Most Competitive Division?

Philadelphia Phillies: The back-to-back division winners return with a 96-66 record from last season. Can Trea Turner and Bryce Harper maintain the crown as their core enters their age-33 seasons?

New York Mets: With Bo Bichette signed to a $126 million deal and Freddy Peralta (204 strikeouts) joining the rotation, is this "new-look" roster the favorite to take over the division?

Atlanta Braves: The lineup features a healthy Ronald Acuña Jr. (161 wRC+), but the rotation is missing four key starters to start the year. Can Chris Sale carry the staff back to the top?

Miami Marlins: A young core led by Kyle Stowers (149 wRC+) and Agustín Ramírez (21 homers) surprised everyone with 79 wins in 2025. Are they the division's most dangerous "sleeper" team?

Washington Nationals: The James Wood era has officially arrived in D.C. After Wood slugged 31 home runs last year, can he lead this rebuild into legitimate contention?