2026 NL West Power Rankings: Full Team-by-Team Division Preview and Predictions

2026 NL West: Division-Wide Outlook - Have Your Say!
Who Can Stop the Blue Juggernaut?
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The Dodgers are the undisputed favorites, but the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres have both retooled significantly to bridge the gap.
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With Rafael Devers and Luis Arraez now in San Francisco, the race for second place is a literal toss-up between the Giants and a star-heavy Padres roster.
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The Arizona Diamondbacks remain a dangerous "wild card" that could squeak into October if their top-heavy talent remains healthy through the summer.
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While the Colorado Rockies face another long year, the emergence of Hunter Goodman gives Mile High fans a reason to watch every night.
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Cast Your Vote: Which team is the most likely to pull off an upset and win the NL West title in 2026?