2026 NL West Power Rankings: Full Team-by-Team Division Preview and Predictions

As Opening Day 2026 draws near, the National League West is once again set to be one of baseball’s top powerhouses, trailing perhaps only the AL East for the top spot in MLB.

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain the division's "biggest and baddest" organization, boasting the deepest and most talented roster in the league as they prepare for another playoff run.

Trailing the leaders are the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants, both of whom remain legitimate contenders with high aspirations following a busy offseason of roster shifts.

The Arizona Diamondbacks enter the season as a dangerous "wild card," possessing the tools to trigger a freakish hot streak and squeak into the postseason unexpectedly.

Down at the bottom, the Colorado Rockies continue a multi-year rebuild, navigating the offensive "massacres" of Coors Field while searching for incremental improvements.