Best MLB Bets Tuesday, March 31: Tonight’s Predictions, Picks & Props

The 2026 MLB season is in full swing, bringing a fresh slate of betting opportunities to the board every single day. As always, SportsGrid is here to help you navigate the 162-game marathon with our premier daily best bets. Whether you’re targeting moneylines, run lines, or player props, we have you covered.

Here are the top plays to lock in for tonight’s action!

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Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Best Bet #1: SF Willy Adames to Hit a Home Run (+390) @ San Diego Padres

Willy Adames is just 2-for-15 (.133) to open the season, but tonight presents a prime opportunity for the Giants’ shortstop to find his power stroke against Padres starter German Marquez.

In 11 career at-bats against Marquez, Adames has notched four hits (.364 AVG), with three of those leaving the yard. Last season, right-handed batters slashed a robust .323/.368/.555 with 11 home runs across 62.2 IP against Marquez (1.58 HR/9). While a move away from Coors Field could help the righty stabilize those numbers, the historical matchup still leans heavily in Adames’s favor. He’s a fantastic bet to go deep at +390 odds.

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Best Bet #2: PHI Andrew Painter UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-130) vs. Washington Nationals

Making his highly anticipated Major League debut tonight, top pitching prospect Andrew Painter finally takes the mound at Citizens Bank Park after a long road back from Tommy John surgery. While Painter’s raw stuff is undeniable, I expect the Phillies to manage his workload with extreme caution in his first official start. Furthermore, the right-hander struggled to generate consistent whiffs during Spring Training, recording just eight punchouts across 11 2/3 innings. I don’t see much strikeout potential for Painter here against a Nationals lineup that excels at making contact. Give me the under.

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