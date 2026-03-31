“I Love Everybody There”: Luis Arráez’s Emotional Return to San Diego

As soon as Giants second baseman Luis Arráez stepped onto the field, he looked around Petco Park, taking it in like a familiar place.

It was a place Arráez called home beginning in 2024, when the Padres acquired him in a trade from the Miami Marlins.

“I talked to the to the other players and the trainers, everybody,” Arráez said. “I love everybody there. They give me a lot of opportunity. They protect me and I want to say, thank God for the opportunity.”

Arráez walked over to the man who orchestrated the deal, Padres general manager AJ Preller. The two shared a big hug and chatted for a couple of minutes.

Padres GM AJ Preller and former Padre, now San Francisco Giants player, Luis Arraez all smiles before their three-game series. pic.twitter.com/8XBk5ToQfs — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) March 30, 2026

San Diego could have remained Arráez’s home, but he wanted to return to his natural position at second base.

“They called me a lot,” Arráez said on conversations with the Padres. “AJ called me. We talked a lot. Yes, they want to sign me back, but I want to go back to second base. I think it’s a big opportunity for me, for my family, and I signed it for one year. I don’t know what happened later.”

Arráez acknowledged that anything can happen, especially after signing a one-year deal with San Francisco. The door he left open in San Diego could always be revisited—never say never.

After speaking with Preller, Arráez made his way around the ballpark, greeting security guards and members of the Padres staff.

Noticing that Padres players would be coming through the tunnel he knew well, he headed over. Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill, Xander Bogaerts, Fernando Tatis Jr., and others greeted him with hugs, welcoming him back.

Luis Arraez was waiting near the Padres tunnel to say hi to his former teammates. Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill and Ramón Laureano to name a few ran straight to him. pic.twitter.com/srNaH6ca4H — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) March 30, 2026

“I think I had very good communication with the guys, a nice friendship,” Arráez said in Spanish. “We played cards. Besides playing baseball, we played cards, we shared, we went out to dinner, and I think the San Diego team always gave me the opportunity to feel at home.”

Before the game, the Padres played a video tribute welcoming Arráez back to Petco Park, and he received a warm ovation from fans—something he was hoping for.

“Today is exciting,” Arráez said. “I hope the fans have enjoyed part of my game. We’re not perfect, but I tried to give my best every day. Gave 100% of myself. I tried to do the little things to help the team win and put on a good show for the fans, who truly deserve it.”

Arráez said he feels comfortable returning to his natural position, and that the Giants clubhouse has welcomed him with open arms.

Having faced many of his new teammates over the years, he said the transition has been smooth.

“I think they welcomed me with open arms and well, I hope to go out and do things well,” Arráez said in Spanish. “I try to support my team.”

While the pregame atmosphere was filled with warmth, Padres manager Craig Stammen expects a different tone once the game begins.

“I suspect he’s going to want to take it to us tonight,” Stammen said before the game.