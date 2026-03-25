Dodgers Preview: LA Projected for MLB-Leading 103.5 Wins in 2026

MLB Opening Day Set for Cold Start Game Outlook

The season officially gets underway Wednesday with the San Francisco Giants hosting the New York Yankees, kicking off what is expected to be another long campaign that increasingly begins in colder early-spring conditions.

But as teams take the field, the spotlight will remain firmly on Los Angeles. With a projected 100-win baseline and the shortest odds to win the World Series, the Dodgers aren’t just expected to contend — they are expected to dominate.