Dodgers Preview: LA Projected for MLB-Leading 103.5 Wins in 2026

Around the league, projections have shifted notably over the past 10 weeks. Ten teams saw their win totals increase, while 14 teams dropped, and six remained unchanged. Among the biggest risers, the Mets climbed from 86½ to 90½, signaling strong expectations in the National League race.
Meanwhile, several contenders saw declines, including the Yankees (-3), Phillies (-3), and Toronto Blue Jays (-4), suggesting a more uncertain outlook outside of Los Angeles. At the other end of the spectrum, the Washington Nationals experienced the largest drop, falling five games from 69½ to 64½.