NL East Pitcher Rankings 2026: The Top 10 Arms in the Division

The National League East enters the 2026 season loaded with elite pitching talent, featuring a mix of established aces, rising stars and dominant relievers across all five teams.

This group contains a handful of arms working their way back from serious injuries and that is factored into their ranking. Each players ranking is a projection of what they will accomplish during the 2026 season.

Let’s breakdown the answer to that question and analyze each players standing prior to Opening Day.

Who Just Missed the Top 10?

Atlanta Braves – Spencer Schwellenbach and Robert Suarez

Atlanta’s Schwellenbach and Suarez both just missed the cut for this list.

Schwellenbach recently underwent surgery to remove bone spurs from his throwing elbow and is projected to return in the second half of the 2026 season. When healthy, the former 34th-round draft pick has excelled on the mound, pitching to a 3.23 ERA in his first 38 major league starts. At just 25 years old and oozing with upside, he has the ability to become a fixture on this list for years to come.

Suarez is set to begin the first year of the three-year, $45 million deal he inked with Atlanta this offseason. The flamethrowing reliever was named an All-Star in 2024 and 2025 with the San Diego Padres, recording, 36 and 40 saves in those seasons, respectively. He will join closer Raisel Iglesias in the back end of Atlanta’s bullpen and help lock down wins all season long.

Philadelphia Phillies – Aaron Nola

Before 2025, Nola was a staple on this list. Now, he is on the outside looking in.

Last season was the worst of his career, as he posted a 6.01 ERA across 17 starts. It also marked the first time Nola missed a start since 2017. The veteran right-hander is a leading bounce-back candidate for 2026, especially with reports of increased fastball velocity in camp.

New York Mets – Devin Williams

Williams’ lone season with the New York Yankees was nothing short of a disaster. Williams lost the closer role mid-season because of poor performance and never found consistent success.

The two-time All-Star decided to remain in New York this offseason, this time signing a three-year $41 million deal with the Mets. There is plenty of reason to believe he will return to form with the Mets and rejoin the top 10 list. Even amid his overall struggles last season, he still struck out batters and generated swings and misses at an elite clip.

10. Nolan McLean, New York Mets

2025 Stats: 8 GS, 48 IP, 2.06 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 2.97 FIP, 10.69 K/9, 3.00 BB/9

It was only eight starts, but Nolan McLean looked as impressive as any young pitcher in recent memory after his call up. He looked like he belonged and showed no signs of being overmatched as a rookie.

He still qualifies as a rookie because he fell just short of the 50-inning threshold in 2025. McLean is one of the leading preseason contenders for the 2026 NL Rookie of the Year Award.

McLean ranked No. 3 on Just Baseball’s latest top 100 prospect ranking fueled by his brief, but impressive showing in the majors at the end of last season.

Not only was he able to use his wicked sweeper and curveball to generate swings and misses, but he also relied on his primary sinker to produce ground balls 60.2% of the time. Showing he is multidimensional arm who does not have to rely solely on missing bats to succeed at the major league level.

McLean is one of several young pitchers on this list who appear poised to become mainstays for years to come.

9. Eury Pérez, Miami Marlins

2025 Stats: 20 GS, 95 1/3 IP, 4.25 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 3.67 FIP, 9.91 K/9, 3.02 BB/9

Eury Pérez does not have the same established track record as many of the other names on this list. What he lacks in experience, he makes up for with upside.

Last season was somewhat rocky for Pérez in his return after missing the entire 2024 campaign. He struggled with command and with surrendering hard contact. The 22-year-old has significant trouble away from home, pitching to a 5.33 ERA in 12 road starts.

This ranking is more a projection for 2026 and based less on past performance. Pérez needs to add a third pitch to his arsenal to truly break out and reach his potential. That potential is obvious, with an electric fastball and towering 6-foot-8 frame, but Pérez still must find a way to put everything together and tap in.

8. Jhoan Duran, Philadelphia Phillies

2025 Stats: 72 G, 70 IP, 2.06 ERA, 2.35 FIP, 1.10 WHIP, 10.29 K/9, 2.44 BB/9

The Philadelphia Phillies paid a steep price to acquire Jhoan Duran at the trade deadline last season, but the move paid off. Duran pitched well after the trade and enters his first full season as Philadelphia’s closer in 2026.

The 2025 season was the best of Duran’s career to this point, saving a career-high 32 games and posting a 2.06 ERA. No one was better at inducing groundballs, with Duran getting hitters to pound his primary sinker into the ground 65.4% of the time. When he was not killing worms, Duran was striking hitters at a 27.9% rate while also limiting walks.

Duran is the best relief pitcher in this division, and one of the best in all of baseball.

7. Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins

2025 Stats: 31 GS, 174 2/3 IP, 5.36 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 4.28 FIP, 7.32 K/9, 2.94 BB/9

Sandy Alcantara struggled in his return from Tommy John surgery in 2025. The former Cy Young Award winner is due for a major bounce-back this season.

It has become a common trend for pitchers returning from major surgery to struggle initially before regaining their form in the following season. Alcantara’s velocity did not dip last season, and his FIP suggests that he dealt with some poor luck. The 2026 season should be significantly stronger for the 30-year-old right-hander.

It may be unrealistic to expect a full return to the dominance and workload from his 2022 Cy Young-winning campaign, but Alcantara still has plenty left in the tank.

6. Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves

2025 Stats: 23 GS, 125 1/3 IP, 4.45 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 4.53 FIP, 9.41 K/9, 3.66 BB/9

If the Atlanta Braves want to return to the postseason, they will need Spencer Strider to regain his dominant form. Last season, he was not at his best in his return from internal brace surgery.

Strider’s stuff was down across the board, and his strikeout rate dropped 12.5 percentage points from his last full season in 2023. Strider has always been somewhat prone to hard contact, which is common for a pitcher who relies heavily on a high-velocity fastball, but last season those issues were especially pronounced. His 91.3 MPH average exit velocity and 10.6% barrel rate ranked near the bottom among qualified pitchers.

He looked solid through his first 8.1 innings of spring, but Strider has unfortunately just landed on the injured list once again with an oblique strain. The hope is that he’s only out for around a month. Based on his past track record and ability to dominate, Strider remains toward the top of this list, but that injury proneness sure needs to improve.

5. Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

2025 Stats: 24 GS, 149.2 IP, 2.71 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 3.00 FIP, 11.73 K/9, 1.98 BB/9

Last August, Zack Wheeler went on the shelf with thoracic outlet syndrome and missed the rest of the season. Up to that point, he was enjoying another exceptional year and once again in the race for the National League Cy Young Award.

Wheeler will return shortly after the 2026 season begins and has progressed well in his rehab this spring. At 35, it is fair to wonder which version of Wheeler the Phillies will get coming off major surgery at this stage of his career, especially because many pitchers have struggled to regain their form after thoracic outlet syndrome.

If Wheeler’s production dips post surgery, Philadelphia still has two arms in their rotation ranked ahead of him on this list, so they are going to be just fine. He has finished at least in the top 12 of Cy Young balloting in five out of the past six years as he continues to chase that elusive first Cy Young Award.

4. Jesús Luzardo, Philadelphia Phillies

2025 Stats: 32 GS, 183 2/3 IP, 3.92 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 2.90 FIP, 10.58 K/9, 2.79 BB/9

The Phillies have three of the top five pitchers on this list in their rotation, the second of which is Jesús Luzardo. Luzardo was solid throughout his first season with Philadelphia in 2025 and could be even better in 2026.

Inconsistency and a few blow-up starts plagued his 2025 campaign, but with improved consistency and fewer mistakes, the coming year will be even better. Last season Luzardo’s stuff improved dramatically compared with just a season prior.

He added a sweeper to his repertoire generating whiffs 43.7% of the time and paired it effectively with his already established changeup. The addition of sweeper unlocked potential that was not evident before he arrived in Philadelphia.

With more a more consistent season, the sky is the limit for the 28-year-old southpaw.

3. Freddy Peralta, New York Mets

2025 Stats: 33 GS, 176 2/3 IP, 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 3.64 FIP, 10.39 K/9, 3.36 BB/9

The New York Mets needed a frontline starter to anchor their rotation this offseason, and they found that in Freddy Peralta. He is coming off a 2025 season in which he finished fifth in Cy Young voting and earned his second All-Star selection.

Last season, he eclipsed over 200 strikeouts for the third consecutive year and posted the fourth-best ERA in the National League. The 29-year-old generates plenty of whiffs on pitches inside the zone, using a balanced pitch mix to keep hitters guessing in the box.

Peralta is set to hit free agency after the season and could command a massive contract next offseason if he performs well in 2026. He will spearhead New York’s rotation alongside McLean the rookie.

2. Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves

2025 Stats: 20 GS, 125 2/3 IP, 2.58 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 2.67 FIP, 11.82 K/9, 2.29 BB/9

Chris Sale’s first two seasons in Atlanta have marked a career renaissance and further cemented his Hall of Fame résumé. He won the National League Cy Young Award in 2024 and his 2025 season was cut short due to a freak injury in which he fractured his ribs while diving for a groundball.

When healthy in 2025, Sale dominated for the second consecutive season, using his signature slider to consistently miss bats. He also became just the 40th player in MLB history history to surpass the 2500-strikeout mark.

There is a strong case to be made for the nine-time All-Star to claim the top spot on this year’s list, though his age factors into his outlook for 2026.

Sale is set to turn 37 next week, making his sustained dominance at this stage of his career even more impressive. He has aged like a fine wine and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

2025 Stats: 32 GS, 202 IP, 2.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 2.55 FIP, 9.45 K/9, 1.96 BB/9

Cristopher Sánchez claims the top spot in this year’s rankings following an outstanding 2025 season. Sánchez has improved year over year since debuting in 2021, and last season marked his best performance yet, as he posted a 2.50 ERA in over 200 innings of work.

Sánchez is unique in the fact that he does not rely primary on the strikeout to retire hitters. Instead, he leans on his sinker and turbo changeup to generate weak contact, producing one of the highest ground ball rates in baseball last season at 58.5%. The 29-year-old southpaw does not overpower hitters with velocity, rather he uses movement and deception to keep runs off the board.

He also allowed just 0.5 HR/9 last season, a testament to his pitch mix and ability to keep the ball on the ground while limiting damage from the long ball. In today’s game, it is refreshing to see a pitcher find this level of success with a more traditional way of attacking hitters.

While last season was spectacular, Sánchez’s steady year-to-year improvement makes it intriguing to see what he can accomplish in 2026.

The post Top 10 Best Pitchers in the NL East for the 2026 MLB Season appeared first on Just Baseball.