Yankees 2026 Betting Preview: Odds, Win Totals, and MVP Favorites

Your Turn: Can the Bronx Bombers Finish the Job in 2026?

With Aaron Judge currently trading as the heavy MVP favorite (+200) and a roster that dominated the final stretch of 2025, the expectations in New York have never been higher. However, with the Dodgers (+225) looming as a massive statistical outlier in the World Series market, the path to Title No. 28 remains a gauntlet.

Sound off in the comments: Are you taking the over on 90.5 wins, or is the AL East too crowded for the Yankees to run away with it? Don't forget to like and share for more 2026 MLB betting market breakdowns!