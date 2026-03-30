Giants’ 2026 Season Gets off to a Historically Poor Start

The vibes in the city by the bay were high heading into a fresh season of America’s pastime. With a fresh manager — Tony Vitello — and Netflix airing their Wednesday matchup against the Yankees as the league’s season opener, fans were ready to welcome in the 2026 campaign.

Unfortunately, those vibes didn’t last long. The Yankees pounced on Opening Day starter Logan Webb, and the offense was nonexistent against Max Fried and the Yankees’ bullpen.

With an off day on Thursday, Vitello would have two more chances on Friday and Saturday to try and get his first managerial win with San Francisco. However, the Opening Day trend continued, and the San Francisco Giants got swept.

Here’s how things faired for both sides of the ball in Vitello’s underwhelming debut series in professional baseball.

The Offense

The offense was by far the biggest issue for San Francisco to start the 2026 season. Historically speaking, it was one of the most putrid openings to a season in the game’s history.

Even if the Giants’ pitching staff allowed just one run in each of the first two games, San Francisco would’ve lost both. Not only did they get shut out in those first two games, but it took until the third inning of the series finale for the Giants to score their first run of the year.

According to Justice delos Santos of the Mercury News, not scoring in the first 20 innings of the season was the longest stretch for the franchise since 1909. It’s not like they gave themselves a ton of chances, either. San Francisco only had four hits through their first two games of the season — the worst mark in their history.

While they did finally score a run in the finale and tally nine hits, things didn’t get much better. They had several opportunities throughout the course of the game, but they also hit into four double plays, ending any chance at momentum they tried to create.

Pitching and Defense

It might sound surprising, but the Giants’ pitching throughout the series was extremely solid, outside of Logan Webb. Pitchers not named Webb allowed just six earned runs over the course of 22 innings.

The bullpen especially stood out, allowing just two of those six earned runs. This could arguably be the biggest surprise of the series, even with how bad the offense was.

The bullpen was, and still could be, the Achilles heel of this Giants roster. Instead of singing the marquee free-agent relievers this offseason, Buster Posey opted for minor-league signings and high-upside guys coming off injury.

Either way, this group was exceptional to open the year.

On the defensive side of things, it was a bit of a mixed bag. On one side, Luis Arraez led the league in defensive runs saved after two games, and Heliot Ramos gunned a runner down at home. Both have tough histories at their positions but are optimistic about their abilities heading into the new season.

On the other side, Willy Adames struggled mightily and had several poorly thrown balls throughout the series. Fans would also argue there were several balls Arraez could’ve gotten to that would’ve prevented runs.

Final Thoughts

Any way you look at it, it was about as bad of a start to the season for the Giants one could imagine. This is inarguably the highest upside the organization has had within the lineup in years, and they went dormant for three games to open 2026.

Not to mention, you couldn’t draw up a worse beginning to the managerial career of Tony Vitello. Already dealing with doubters due to him having zero experience in professional baseball, a start like this only makes those critics louder.

Somehow, the series wasn’t a complete disaster. The success of the pitching staff might have saved the fanbase from drawing real concerns about the hire after just three games.

With Logan Webb — arguably the safest starter in baseball — having the worst outing of the week, the pitching might just be fine for the 2026 season. This comes as an encouraging sign for a staff that had several question marks heading into the year.

As the Giants head to San Diego to open the week, they’ll need to turn things around quickly. Not only will the clubhouse be pressing until they secure that first win, but they’re now facing a division rival.

While it’s too early to truly worry about this roster, Tony Vitello’s ability to lighten a clubhouse in the midst of a losing streak is getting tested early.

The post Giants’ 2026 Season Gets off to a Historically Poor Start appeared first on Just Baseball.