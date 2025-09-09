Go Yard: Top Home Run Picks for FanDuel’s MLB Dinger Tuesday (9/09)

‌



Batter up! It’s MLB Dinger Tuesday over on FanDuel Sportsbook, and SportsGrid has your best home run bets ready for the occasion!

Leading off: Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy in the second game of a three-game series against the lowly Colorado Rockies.

Note: All odds are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. LAD Max Muncy (+330) vs. Colorado Rockies

Muncy, who was activated from the IL yesterday, has hit 17 home runs in 90 games .

yesterday, has hit . Over his past 15 contests, the veteran has slashed a red-hot .304/.458/.717 with six homers .

. Muncy is 8-for-34 with four home runs in his career against Rockies starter German Marquez (3-12, 6.19 ERA) . He’s also walked six times .

in his career against Rockies starter . He’s also . Over his last seven starts , Marquez has posted a 6.35 ERA while giving up nine home runs .

, Marquez has posted a . Across 56.0 IP , left-handed batters are slashing a robust .316/.388/.532 with ten home runs against Marquez ( 1.61 HR/9 ).

, are slashing a ( ). Marquez is yielding a 42.7% hard-hit rate and a 40.9% fly ball rate to LHBs .

and a . Muncy is slugging .546 with a .927 OPS and a .261 ISO against RHP .

with a and a . Muncy boasts a 47.6% fly ball rate and an 18.8% home run to fly ball ratio against RHP .

and an . Much like their season, Colorado’s bullpen has been a disaster, allowing an MLB-worst 89 home runs and ranking 29th in ERA (5.27).

Also Consider: Shohei Ohtani (+158), Freddie Freeman (+390)

2. PHI Nick Castellanos (+470) vs. New York Mets

Castellanos ( 16 HR ) has had success against Mets left-handed starter Sean Manaea (1-2, 5.60 ERA) , going 5-for-17 (.294) with three home runs lifetime .

) has had against Mets left-handed starter , going . Manaea has been struggling mightily , posting a 6.89 ERA and surrendering six home runs in his last seven starts .

, posting a and surrendering . Manaea is allowing 2.06 HR/9 to right-handed batters .

. Against RHBs , Manaea is posting a 41.8% fly ball rate and a 21.1% home run to fly ball ratio .

, Manaea is posting a and a . Castellanos boasts a 43.1% fly ball rate against LHP.

Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily MLB Game Picks and MLB Prop Picks.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.