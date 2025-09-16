MLB · 1 hour ago
Go Yard: Top Home Run Picks for FanDuel’s MLB Dinger Tuesday (9/16)
Batter up! It’s MLB Dinger Tuesday over on FanDuel Sportsbook, and SportsGrid has your best home run bets ready for the occasion!
Leading off: Boston Red Sox DH/OF Rob Refsnyder in the opener of a three-game series against the Athletics.
1. BOS Rob Refsnyder (+600) vs. Athletics
- Refsnyder is 3-for-8 (.375) with two home runs in his career against Athletics left-handed starter Jeffrey Springs (10-11, 4.28 ERA).
- Springs is allowing 1.77 HR/9 this season to right-handed batters.
- Over his last seven starts, Springs has posted a 5.25 ERA while giving up seven home runs.
- Springs is yielding a 46.2% fly ball rate to RHBs.
- Since 2023, Refsnyder has slashed a strong .305/.406/.507 with 16 home runs in 421 plate appearances against LHP.
- Refsnyder boasts a 43.2% hard-hit rate and a 22.6% home run to fly ball ratio against LHP.
- The A’s bullpen has allowed the eighth-most home runs (73) and ranks 25th in ERA (4.66).
2. MIL Jackson Chourio (+400) vs. Los Angeles Angels
- Chourio has hit 20 home runs in 119 games this season, sporting a .802 OPS.
- LA will send rookie right-hander Caden Dana (0-1, 6.32 ERA) to the mound.
- Dana has faced 28 right-handed batters this season, allowing a .333/.429/.750 slash line with three home runs in 5.2 IP, a whopping 4.76 HR/9.
- Dana is posting a 45.0% fly ball rate and a 33.3% home run to fly ball ratio against RHBs.
- Chourio boasts a 42.6% fly ball rate against RHP.
- The Angels’ bullpen has given up the second-most home runs (89) and ranks 28th in ERA (4.80).
