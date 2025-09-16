Go Yard: Top Home Run Picks for FanDuel’s MLB Dinger Tuesday (9/16)

Batter up! It’s MLB Dinger Tuesday over on FanDuel Sportsbook, and SportsGrid has your best home run bets ready for the occasion!

Leading off: Boston Red Sox DH/OF Rob Refsnyder in the opener of a three-game series against the Athletics.

1. BOS Rob Refsnyder (+600) vs. Athletics

Refsnyder is 3-for-8 (.375) with two home runs in his career against Athletics left-handed starter Jeffrey Springs (10-11, 4.28 ERA) .

in his career against Athletics left-handed starter . Springs is allowing 1.77 HR/9 this season to right-handed batters .

this season to . Over his last seven starts , Springs has posted a 5.25 ERA while giving up seven home runs .

, Springs has posted a while giving up . Springs is yielding a 46.2% fly ball rate to RHBs .

. Since 2023 , Refsnyder has slashed a strong .305/.406/.507 with 16 home runs in 421 plate appearances against LHP .

, Refsnyder has slashed a strong with in . Refsnyder boasts a 43.2% hard-hit rate and a 22.6% home run to fly ball ratio against LHP .

and a . The A’s bullpen has allowed the eighth-most home runs (73) and ranks 25th in ERA (4.66).

2. MIL Jackson Chourio (+400) vs. Los Angeles Angels

Chourio has hit 20 home runs in 119 games this season, sporting a .802 OPS .

this season, sporting a . LA will send rookie right-hander Caden Dana (0-1, 6.32 ERA) to the mound.

to the mound. Dana has faced 28 right-handed batters this season, allowing a .333/.429/.750 slash line with three home runs in 5.2 IP , a whopping 4.76 HR/9 .

this season, allowing a slash line with , a whopping . Dana is posting a 45.0% fly ball rate and a 33.3% home run to fly ball ratio against RHBs .

and a . Chourio boasts a 42.6% fly ball rate against RHP .

. The Angels’ bullpen has given up the second-most home runs (89) and ranks 28th in ERA (4.80).

