MLB 3-Game Parlay | Cubs, Mets, Giants Picks and Best Bets Today

We’re rolling with a three-leg MLB parlay built around elite arms and red-hot lineups. The New York Mets look primed to bounce back after being shut down in their series opener, with Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, and Francisco Lindor leading one of baseball’s most punishing offenses. The Chicago Cubs get a great price against an Atlanta team searching for answers with key bats out, while Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong keep Chicago surging. And in San Francisco, Robbie Ray’s dominance over Arizona sets the stage for the Giants to cash the nightcap.

Three plays, one ticket. One we’re looking to cash on Tuesday night.

Where to Watch Mets vs Phillies

Ballpark: Citizens Bank Park

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Where to Watch: NBCS-PH, SNY

Spread: PHI -1.5 (+162) | Total: 8.5

Moneyline: NYM +110 | PHI -130

Leg 1: Mets Moneyline +110

After dropping last night’s series opener in a razor-thin pitcher’s duel that ended 1-0, I expected the New York Mets to return to the form that just swept the Philadelphia Phillies just two weeks ago. New York was raking against their division rivals, putting up 25 runs in the three-game set, scoring at least six in each contest. They are more than due after scattering five hits while getting shut out last night.

Despite a rough night against Aaron Nola — this is one of the toughest lineups in baseball to navigate. Pete Alonso’s muscle, Juan Soto’s strike-zone command, Brandon Nimmo’s on-base consistency, and Francisco Lindor’s versatility give the order layers of threat. It’s the kind of balanced construction that wears down opponents by mixing patience with power, forcing mistakes, and capitalizing on them.

The advanced numbers reinforce the eye test. New York sits second in expected slugging percentage (.464) and owns the MLB’s top expected weighted on-base average (.350), showcasing just how often they produce premium contact. Their underlying quality of swing is elite: second in xwOBA on contact (.406), third in barrel rate (10.5%), first in hard-hit rate (46.0%), and second in average exit velocity (90.6 MPH). Pitchers can execute, and still watch quality swings find gaps or clear fences.

That efficiency translates directly to scoreboard pressure. The Mets hold the fourth-best OPS (.758) and remain firmly inside the top ten in runs per game (4.8), proving they can do damage across the spectrum of opposing arms. Against this lineup, every plate appearance feels like a battle, and any lapse in execution is punished.

While a pair of lefties do battle in Ranger Suarez and Sean Manaea, this game will be decided by which slugging lineup does the most damage. I like the Mets’ bats at plus-money.

Where to Watch Cubs vs Braves

Ballpark: Truist Park

Truist Park Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Where to Watch: FDSSO, MARQ

FDSSO, MARQ Follow: SportsGrid App ( Google Play Store or Apple Store )

SportsGrid App ( or ) Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Spread: CHC -1.5 (+158) | Total: 8.5

Moneyline: CHC -108 | ATL -108

Leg 2: Cubs Moneyline -108

The Chicago Cubs take on the Atlanta Braves for the fifth time in less than ten days as Chicago looks to end a three-game skid against a team that looks like a shell of its former self.

Atlanta’s offense hasn’t been able to find its footing with key pieces missing. Losing Austin Riley for the year stripped them of a middle-order anchor, and Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stop-start availability has only magnified the inconsistency. The Braves simply haven’t generated the thump we’ve come to expect. Over the past month, they’ve logged just a .401 slugging percentage and a .721 OPS—production that leaves them below the league average. That’s a stark contrast from their usual standard, and it echoes a broader theme: Atlanta’s .250 expected batting average places them in the middle tier of MLB, far from the top-end marks that used to define their lineup.

On the flip side, Chicago’s bats have been anything but ordinary.

Behind Kyle Tucker’s steady power and Pete Crow-Armstrong‘s breakout campaign, the Cubs have emerged as one of the most reliable lineups in baseball. They rank sixth in runs scored (4.9 per game) and ninth in OPS (.745), continually getting good swings at the plate. Their power is equally notable—195 homers so far, with Tucker contributing 22 and Crow-Armstrong slugging 28. The metrics suggest there’s even more upside to come.

Chicago’s underlying numbers back it up. They sit third in expected batting average (.265) and carry a .461 expected slugging percentage—again, third-best in baseball and more than 30 points higher than their actual output. Their .344 xwOBA ranks fourth, and a .397 xwOBACON lands them sixth. Digging into swing quality, the Cubs excel at squaring balls up: a 10.0% barrel rate (fourth overall) and a 15.4-degree average launch angle fourth) put them firmly among the league’s elite contact teams.

Getting the playoff-bound Cubs at even money against a 65-win team planning their offseason golf calendar seems like a gift I’m more than happy to unwrap.

Where to Watch Diamondbacks vs Giants

Ballpark: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Where to Watch: NBCS-BA, ARID

NBCS-BA, ARID Follow: SportsGrid App ( Google Play Store or Apple Store )

SportsGrid App ( or ) Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

Spread: SF -1.5 (+152) | Total: 7.5

Moneyline: ARZ +118 | SF -138

Leg 3: Giants Moneyline -138

The San Francisco Giants can clinch a series win over the Arizona Diamondbacks after a dominant 11-5 victory in last night’s series opener. They have the right man on the mound to get the job done tonight.

Robbie Ray has quickly become one of San Francisco’s most reliable arms, and few lefties present a tougher challenge. He enters with a 10-6 record, 3.31 ERA, and 1.18 WHIP, limiting opponents to a .216 batting average. That’s a serious obstacle for a lineup that has struggled mightily against Ray this season.

In two starts this year, Ray is 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and a stingy .182 opponents’ average. His most recent outing versus the D-backs back in early July was a showcase. Ray fired a complete-game three-hitter, allowing only two runs while striking out seven. When he’s locked in like that, Arizona has found little room to breathe.

The metrics show just how effective the former Toronto Blue Jay has been. Ray owns a pitching run value of 10, placing him inside the top 21 percent of all MLB hurlers, and his fastball has been especially nasty, carrying a run value of 15 — good enough for the top six percent leaguewide.

While a complete game may not be in the cards, Ray has shown consistently that he can shut down this D-backs club, which was a much more intimidating offense before they let Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor go at the trade deadline. San Fran cashes our final leg of this three-game parlay tonight.

MLB 3-Game Parlay Payout: +598 Odds