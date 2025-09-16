MLB Best Bets Today: Tuesday’s Top 2 Betting Picks (September 16)

‌



There is no stopping us now. The MLB season has hit the September stretch run, and with games daily, there’s no shortage of betting opportunities leading into October. We’ve got you covered for Tuesday’s baseball schedule!

Ballpark: Citi Field

Citi Field Location: Queens, NY

Queens, NY Where to Watch: SDPA, SNY, TBS

SDPA, SNY, TBS Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Spread: SD -1.5 (+155) | Total: 8 (-105/-115)

SD -1.5 (+155) | 8 (-105/-115) Moneyline: SD +102 | NYM -120

The San Diego Padres and New York Mets will meet in the Big Apple tonight after idle days for both ball clubs. Michael King gets the baseball for the Friars, while Clay Holmes will be on the mound for New York.

King has been efficient in a dozen starts in 2025. To this point, he’s built a 3.72 FIP. Along with that, King is punching out 9.62 hitters per nine innings. Meanwhile, Holmes is showing a 4.43 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) this year, but he’s allowed hard contact at a 43% clip (per Statcast).

The Amazin’ Mets have been in the midst of a nasty pitfall. Over the current stretch run, New York has lost 11 of their past 15 contests. Simply, they have almost played themselves out of the National League Wild Card picture.

San Diego has won six of their most recent 10 games. The Padres are currently playing with more conviction and focus compared to New York. Until the Metropolitans pull their head out of the sand, they are a good side to fade. With that, I love the Padres’ moneyline at an underdog price (+102 on FanDuel Sportsbook).

Best Bet: Padres ML (+102)

Ballpark: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Location: St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO Where to Watch: FDSNOH, FDSNMW

FDSNOH, FDSNMW Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Spread: CIN -1.5 (+140) | Total: 8 (-105/-115)

CIN -1.5 (+140) | 8 (-105/-115) Moneyline: CIN -122 | STL -104

Out in the NL Central, the Cincinnati Reds are visiting the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Incidentally, LHP Andrew Abbott and RHP Michael McGreevy are tabbed as projected starters.

Abbott has been sharp for the Reds this season, boasting a 3.70 FIP. Across the way, McGreevy has made 14 appearances, surrendering just 0.91 home runs per nine innings.

Both clubs here are clinging to outside hopes of a Wild Card berth in 2025. Excluding an offensive explosion on Monday evening, Cincinnati’s lineup has been relatively stagnant lately, hitting only .225 over the past week. For St. Louis, they have performed poorly against southpaw arms like Abbott. In over 1,400 at-bats, St. Louis is collectively tagged with a dismal .684 OPS versus left-handed pitching.

The Red Birds and Red Legs are both experiencing woes in the batter’s box. That has me eager to play under eight combined runs at Busch Stadium. Notably, Cincy has been the most favorable team for under bettors in 2025, sporting an 84-54-8 (59.2%) conversion clip for unders.

Best Bet: Under 8 (-115)

Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily MLB Game Picks and MLB Prop Picks.

MLB Best Bets Tuesday’s Top Picks

Padres ML (+102)

Reds-Cardinals Under 8 (-115)

Tuesday brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the baseball diamond: play ball!

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.