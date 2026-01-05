MLB Free Agency: Projected Teams and Contracts for the Top 20 Players

8) Eugenio Suarez
Eugenio Suarez, 3B
- Age in 2026: 34
- 2025 Stats: 159 G, .228/.298/.526, 49 HR, 118 RBI, 125 wRC+, 3.8 fWAR
- Contract Prediction: Three-year, $70 million deal (AAV: $23.33M)
- Team Prediction: Arizona Diamondbacks
Eugenio Suarez’s 2025 season tells two very different stories. On paper, it looks like a monster year: Suarez hit 36 home runs with a 141 wRC+ in 106 games with the Diamondbacks before being traded to the Mariners at the deadline. But the post-trade numbers weren’t nearly as eye-catching. He slashed just .189/.255/.428 over 53 games in Seattle.
Even so, Suarez still launched 16 homers for the Mariners, including a dramatic go-ahead grand slam in Game 5 of the ALCS that nearly carried Seattle to the World Series. Combine both stints, and Suarez crossed the 50-home run mark for the calendar year, a feat that will undoubtedly attract attention on the free-agent market, particularly since no qualifying offer is attached.
At age 34, Suarez’s window for long-term deals is limited. To maximize annual value, a one- or two-year deal could easily push him above $25 million per season. Stretching to a third or fourth year would require lowering the average annual value, which is why a $70 million, three-year deal feels realistic, just under $25 million per year with security for an extra season.
Many teams could use help at third base, but a reunion with Arizona makes the most sense. The D-Backs know Suarez, value his bat, and he fits seamlessly behind Perdomo, Marte, and Carroll. If Jordan Lawlar proves ready at third, Suarez could slide to DH, enjoying Chase Field and a familiar, loyal environment.