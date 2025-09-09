MLB on TBS: Tigers vs. Yankees +2049 Same Game Parlay

‌



Two of the American League’s best square off tonight as the Detroit Tigers (82-62) and New York Yankees (80-63) open up a three-game series in the Bronx.

Here is everything you need to know, along with an enticing three-leg same game parlay to consider!

Where to Watch Tigers vs. Yankees

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025

Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Location: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, NY

Yankee Stadium in Bronx, NY TV: TBS, YES, FDSDET

TBS, YES, FDSDET Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+128) | Total: 8.5

Yankees -1.5 (+128) | 8.5 Moneyline: Tigers (+132), Yankees (-156)

Leg 1: NYY Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+230)

Judge ranks fifth in MLB with 43 home runs in 133 games, slashing a stellar .321/.443/.656 on the year.

in 133 games, slashing a stellar on the year. The star slugger is 5-for-7 (.714) with three singles and two doubles in his career against Tigers starter Casey Mize (13-5, 3.87 ERA) . It feels like only a matter of time before he takes Mize deep .

. It feels like only a matter of time before he . Mize is allowing 1.52 HR/9 to right-handed batters .

. Mize holds a 5.18 ERA over his last seven starts.

Leg 2: DET Riley Greene to Hit a Home Run (+400)

Greene leads the Tigers with 32 home runs in 140 games this season, sporting a .827 OPS .

in 140 games this season, sporting a . Yankees right-handed starter Will Warren (8-6, 4.28 ERA) has allowed at least one home run in three consecutive starts and four of his past five .

has allowed . Warren is allowing 1.34 HR/9 to LHBs .

. Against RHP, Greene is slugging .570 with a .888 OPS and a .290 ISO.

Leg 3: Yankees Moneyline (-156)

The Yankees are 7-3 SU in their last ten games .

. New York has won six of its last seven games at Yankee Stadium .

. The Tigers have dropped two of three games to the last-place White Sox (55-89) and are 4-6 SU in their last ten contests .

and are . Detroit has lost four of its past six road games.

Total Payout: +2049

