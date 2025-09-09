MLB · 11 minutes ago
MLB on TBS: Tigers vs. Yankees +2049 Same Game Parlay
Paul Connor
Host · Writer
Two of the American League’s best square off tonight as the Detroit Tigers (82-62) and New York Yankees (80-63) open up a three-game series in the Bronx.
Here is everything you need to know, along with an enticing three-leg same game parlay to consider!
Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.
Where to Watch Tigers vs. Yankees
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, NY
- TV: TBS, YES, FDSDET
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+128) | Total: 8.5
- Moneyline: Tigers (+132), Yankees (-156)
Leg 1: NYY Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+230)
- Judge ranks fifth in MLB with 43 home runs in 133 games, slashing a stellar .321/.443/.656 on the year.
- The star slugger is 5-for-7 (.714) with three singles and two doubles in his career against Tigers starter Casey Mize (13-5, 3.87 ERA). It feels like only a matter of time before he takes Mize deep.
- Mize is allowing 1.52 HR/9 to right-handed batters.
- Mize holds a 5.18 ERA over his last seven starts.
Leg 2: DET Riley Greene to Hit a Home Run (+400)
- Greene leads the Tigers with 32 home runs in 140 games this season, sporting a .827 OPS.
- Yankees right-handed starter Will Warren (8-6, 4.28 ERA) has allowed at least one home run in three consecutive starts and four of his past five.
- Warren is allowing 1.34 HR/9 to LHBs.
- Against RHP, Greene is slugging .570 with a .888 OPS and a .290 ISO.
Leg 3: Yankees Moneyline (-156)
- The Yankees are 7-3 SU in their last ten games.
- New York has won six of its last seven games at Yankee Stadium.
- The Tigers have dropped two of three games to the last-place White Sox (55-89) and are 4-6 SU in their last ten contests.
- Detroit has lost four of its past six road games.
Total Payout: +2049
