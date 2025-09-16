Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

MLB · 5 hours ago

MLB on TBS: Phillies vs. Dodgers +3270 Same Game Parlay

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE


The Philadelphia Phillies (90-61) and Los Angeles Dodgers (84-66) continue their three-game series tonight from Dodger Stadium.

Philadelphia took the opener 6-5, clinching the NL East division in the process.

Here is everything you need to know, along with an enticing three-leg same game parlay to consider!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Where to Watch Phillies vs. Dodgers

  • Date: Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025
  • Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Location: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA
  • TV: TBS, SportsNet LA, NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+155) | Total: 7.5
  • Moneyline: Phillies (+116), Dodgers (-136)

Leg 1: LAD Teoscar Hernandez to Hit a Home Run (+430)

  • Hernandez (24 HR this season) is 5-for-9 (.556) with two home runs in his career against Phillies left-handed starter Cristopher Sanchez (13-5, 2.57 ERA).
  • Since 2023, Hernandez has slashed .283/.325/.532 with 24 home runs in 434 plate appearances against LHP.

Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily MLB Game Picks and MLB Prop Picks.

Leg 2: PHI Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+280)

  • Schwarber launched his 53rd home run of the season in last night’s victory, putting him just one behind Seattle’s Cal Raleigh (54) for the Major League lead.
  • The star slugger has homered in three consecutive games.
  • While superstar Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 3.75 ERA) presents a tough matchup on the mound, LA’s bullpen has surrendered the fourth-most home runs this season (75).

Leg 3: Phillies Moneyline (+116)

  • Philadelphia has taken three of four matchups against the Dodgers this season and five of the last six dating back to last year.

Total Payout: +3270

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Predicting Which 12 Teams Will Make the 2025 MLB Playoffs

MLB · 6 hours ago

Paul Connor

MLB Best Bets Today: Tuesday's Top 2 Betting Picks (September 16)

MLB · 7 hours ago

Gabriel Santiago

Go Yard: Top Home Run Picks for FanDuel's MLB Dinger Tuesday (9/16)

MLB · 8 hours ago

Paul Connor

MLB on Fox: Cardinals vs Brewers Same Game Parlay Picks Today

MLB · 3 days ago

Joe Cervenka

MLB Best Bets Today: Friday's Top 2 Betting Picks (September 12)

MLB · 4 days ago

Gabriel Santiago

MLB Best Bets Today: Wednesday's Top 2 Betting Picks (September 10)

MLB · 6 days ago

Joe Cervenka

MLB Home Run Props Today (9/10): Josh Naylor Among Best Bets

MLB · 6 days ago

Paul Connor

MLB on TBS: Tigers vs. Yankees +2049 Same Game Parlay

MLB · 7 days ago

Paul Connor

MLB Best Bets Today: Tuesday's Top 2 Betting Picks (September 9)

MLB · 7 days ago

Gabriel Santiago

MLB 3-Game Parlay | Cubs, Mets, Giants Picks and Best Bets Today

MLB · 7 days ago

Joe Cervenka