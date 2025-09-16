MLB on TBS: Phillies vs. Dodgers +3270 Same Game Parlay

‌



The Philadelphia Phillies (90-61) and Los Angeles Dodgers (84-66) continue their three-game series tonight from Dodger Stadium.

Philadelphia took the opener 6-5, clinching the NL East division in the process.

Here is everything you need to know, along with an enticing three-leg same game parlay to consider!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Where to Watch Phillies vs. Dodgers

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025

Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Location: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA TV: TBS, SportsNet LA, NBCS-PH

TBS, SportsNet LA, NBCS-PH Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+155) | Total: 7.5

Dodgers -1.5 (+155) | 7.5 Moneyline: Phillies (+116), Dodgers (-136)

Leg 1: LAD Teoscar Hernandez to Hit a Home Run (+430)

Hernandez (24 HR this season) is 5-for-9 (.556) with two home runs in his career against Phillies left-handed starter Cristopher Sanchez (13-5, 2.57 ERA).

(13-5, 2.57 ERA). Since 2023, Hernandez has slashed .283/.325/.532 with 24 home runs in 434 plate appearances against LHP.

Leg 2: PHI Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+280)

Schwarber launched his 53rd home run of the season in last night’s victory, putting him just one behind Seattle’s Cal Raleigh (54) for the Major League lead.

(54) for the Major League lead. The star slugger has homered in three consecutive games.

While superstar Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 3.75 ERA) presents a tough matchup on the mound, LA’s bullpen has surrendered the fourth-most home runs this season (75).

Leg 3: Phillies Moneyline (+116)

Philadelphia has taken three of four matchups against the Dodgers this season and five of the last six dating back to last year.

Total Payout: +3270

