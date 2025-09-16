MLB on TBS: Phillies vs. Dodgers +3270 Same Game Parlay
Paul Connor
Host · Writer
The Philadelphia Phillies (90-61) and Los Angeles Dodgers (84-66) continue their three-game series tonight from Dodger Stadium.
Philadelphia took the opener 6-5, clinching the NL East division in the process.
Here is everything you need to know, along with an enticing three-leg same game parlay to consider!
Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.
Where to Watch Phillies vs. Dodgers
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Location: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA
- TV: TBS, SportsNet LA, NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+155) | Total: 7.5
- Moneyline: Phillies (+116), Dodgers (-136)
Leg 1: LAD Teoscar Hernandez to Hit a Home Run (+430)
- Hernandez (24 HR this season) is 5-for-9 (.556) with two home runs in his career against Phillies left-handed starter Cristopher Sanchez (13-5, 2.57 ERA).
- Since 2023, Hernandez has slashed .283/.325/.532 with 24 home runs in 434 plate appearances against LHP.
Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily MLB Game Picks and MLB Prop Picks.
Leg 2: PHI Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+280)
- Schwarber launched his 53rd home run of the season in last night’s victory, putting him just one behind Seattle’s Cal Raleigh (54) for the Major League lead.
- The star slugger has homered in three consecutive games.
- While superstar Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 3.75 ERA) presents a tough matchup on the mound, LA’s bullpen has surrendered the fourth-most home runs this season (75).
Leg 3: Phillies Moneyline (+116)
-
Philadelphia has taken three of four matchups against the Dodgers this season and five of the last six dating back to last year.
Total Payout: +3270
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.