2025 World Series: Projecting the Blue Jays’ Game 1 Lineup (vs. Blake Snell)

Game 1 of MLB’s World Series goes down Friday in Toronto as the Blue Jays battle the defending champion Dodgers. We project the lineup for John Schneider’s squad.

1. RF George Springer (R)

2025 Postseason Stats: .239 AVG | 4 HR | 9 RBI | 11 R | 0 SB | .930 OPS

2025 Regular Season Stats: .309 AVG | 32 HR | 84 RBI | 106 R | 18 SB | .959 OPS

2. LF Davis Schneider (R)

2025 Postseason Stats: .200 AVG | 0 HR | 0 RBI | 3 R | 0 SB | .685 OPS

2025 Regular Season Stats: .234 AVG | 11 HR | 31 RBI | 33 R | 3 SB | .797 OPS

3. 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R)

2025 Postseason Stats: .442 AVG | 6 HR | 12 RBI | 11 R | 0 SB | 1.440 OPS

2025 Regular Season Stats: .292 AVG | 23 HR | 84 RBI | 96 R | 6 SB | .848 OPS

4. DH Bo Bichette (R)

2025 Postseason Stats: DNP — Bichette was sidelined for the ALDS and ALCS due to a PCL injury, but he said he will “be ready" for Game 1 of the Fall Classic.

2025 Regular Season Stats: .311 AVG | 18 HR | 94 RBI | 78 R | 4 SB | .840 OPS

5. C Alejandro Kirk (R)

2025 Postseason Stats: .222 AVG | 3 HR | 7 RBI | 7 R | 0 SB | .753 OPS

2025 Regular Season Stats: .282 AVG | 15 HR | 76 RBI | 45 R | 1 SB | .769 OPS

6. CF Daulton Varsho (L)

2025 Postseason Stats: .273 AVG | 2 HR | 8 RBI | 8 R | 0 SB | .804 OPS

2025 Regular Season Stats: .238 AVG | 20 HR | 55 RBI | 43 R | 2 SB | .832 OPS

7. 3B Ernie Clement (R)

2025 Postseason Stats: .429 AVG | 1 HR | 7 RBI | 10 R | 0 SB | 1.063 OPS

2025 Regular Season Stats: .277 AVG | 9 HR | 50 RBI | 83 R | 6 SB | .711 OPS

8. 2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R)

2025 Postseason Stats: .238 AVG | 0 HR | 1 RBI | 3 R | 0 SB | .571 OPS

2025 Regular Season Stats: .262 AVG | 2 HR | 40 RBI | 45 R | 15 SB | .631 OPS

9. SS Andres Gimenez (L)

2025 Postseason Stats: .263 AVG | 2 HR | 8 RBI | 7 R | 1 SB | .764 OPS

2025 Regular Season Stats: .210 AVG | 7 HR | 35 RBI | 39 R | 12 SB | .598 OPS

