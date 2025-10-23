2025 World Series: Projecting the Dodgers’ Game 1 Lineup

Game 1 of MLB’s World Series goes down Friday in Toronto as the Blue Jays battle the defending champion Dodgers. We project the starting lineup for Los Angeles.

1. DH Shohei Ohtani (L)

2025 Postseason Stats: .220 AVG | 5 HR | 9 RBI | 7 R | 1 SB | .967 OPS

2025 Regular Season Stats: .282 AVG | 55 HR | 102 RBI | 146 R | 20 SB | 1.014 OPS

2. SS Mookie Betts (R)

2025 Postseason Stats: .293 AVG | 0 HR | 6 RBI | 2 R | 0 SB | .809 OPS

2025 Regular Season Stats: .258 AVG | 20 HR | 82 RBI | 95 R | 8 SB | .732 OPS

3. 1B Freddie Freeman (L)

2025 Postseason Stats: .231 AVG | 1 HR | 1 RBI | 5 R | 0 SB | .743 OPS

2025 Regular Season Stats: .295 AVG | 24 HR | 90 RBI | 81 R | 6 SB | .869 OPS

4. C Will Smith (R)

2025 Postseason Stats: .286 AVG | 0 HR | 2 RBI | 4 R | 0 SB | .661 OPS

2025 Regular Season Stats: .296 AVG | 17 HR | 61 RBI | 64 R | 2 SB | .901 OPS

5. 3B Max Muncy (L)

2025 Postseason Stats: .214 AVG | 1 HR | 1 RBI | 5 R | 0 SB | .746 OPS

2025 Regular Season Stats: .243 AVG | 19 HR | 67 RBI | 48 R | 4 SB | .846 OPS

6. RF Teoscar Hernandez (R)

2025 Postseason Stats: .268 AVG | 4 HR | 11 RBI | 5 R | 0 SB | .887 OPS

2025 Regular Season Stats: .247 AVG | 25 HR | 89 RBI | 65 R | 5 SB | .738 OPS

7. 2B Tommy Edman (S)

2025 Postseason Stats: .286 AVG | 2 HR | 6 RBI | 3 R | 0 SB | .792 OPS

2025 Regular Season Stats: .225 AVG | 13 HR | 49 RBI | 49 R | 3 SB | .656 OPS

8. LF Kike Hernandez (R)

2025 Postseason Stats: .306 AVG | 0 HR | 4 RBI | 7 R | 0 SB | .792 OPS

2025 Regular Season Stats: .203 AVG | 10 HR | 35 RBI | 30 R | 0 SB | .621 OPS

9. CF Andy Pages (R)

2025 Postseason Stats: .086 AVG | 0 HR | 1 RBI | 1 R | 0 SB | .249 OPS

2025 Regular Season Stats: .272 AVG | 27 HR | 86 RBI | 74 R | 14 SB | .774 OPS

