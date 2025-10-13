MLB NLCS Best Bets: Dodgers vs Brewers Game 1 (October 13)

‌



There is no stopping us now. The MLB postseason is finally here, and with games daily, there’s no shortage of betting opportunities all the way through October. We’ve got you covered for Game 1 of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers!

Ballpark: America Family Field

America Family Field Location: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI Where to Watch: TBS, HBO Max

TBS, HBO Max Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Spread: LAD -1.5 (+106) | Total: 7.5

LAD -1.5 (+106) | 7.5 Moneyline: LAD -152 | MIL +128

The Brewers face the daunting task of unseating the Los Angeles Dodgers as reigning champs. Even with home-field advantage, the climb up that mountain looks even more insurmountable with Blake Snell toeing the rubber.

Snell has been electric of late. The former Cy Young winner has given up just two earned runs across 13.0 innings pitched this postseason, but his dominance extends even further back. Since September 10, Snell has allowed a paltry three earned runs across 32.0 innings pitched for a ridiculous 0.84 ERA. We’ve seen the best the southpaw has to offer, with Snell allowing just 24 baserunners for an equally absurd 0.75 WHIP.

Milwaukee is comfortable grinding out close games; however, they don’t have the pitching strength to compete with the Dodgers on Monday night. The Brewers have dropped two of their last three, gassing their bullpen throughout those contests. While they’ve had a couple of days off across that stretch, this is still a pitching staff that is running on fumes without a confirmed starting pitcher.

The Brewers have a flawed track record against left-handed pitchers, amplifying the perceived edge on Snell and the Dodgers. We’re taking a stake on the visitors, predicting LA’s bats are too much to handle.

Best Bet: Dodgers -152

As noted, Snell has been on an incredible run. His recent form suggests unencumbered success against a Brewers squad that has seen a sharp increase in strikeouts. The Dodgers’ starter will continue his assault and should have no problems sailing over his strikeout prop.

Somehow, Snell reserves his best stuff for when it matters most. He has struck out nine batters in each of his two postseason starts, producing a 36.7% strikeout rate. Moreover, he’s dancing four-pitch mix all across the zone, with 59.5% of his offerings going for strikes.

Over its past few games, Milwaukee has adopted a more free-swinging mentality. The Brew Crew has eight or more Ks in two of their past three, an unflattering trend that should persist into Game 1 of the NLCS.

Finally, 18 of the Brewers’ 34 postseason strikeouts have come in just 55 at-bats versus left-handed pitchers. That alarming 32.7% K-rate will allow Snell to dazzle, en route to over 6.5 strikeouts.

Best Bet: Blake Snell Over 6.5 Strikeouts -146

MLB NLCS Best Bets: Dodgers vs Brewers Game 1

Dodgers -152

Blake Snell Over 6.5 Strikeouts -146

Game 1 of the NLCS goes down on Monday night, and the Dodgers’ chances of winning exceed the implied probability of the betting odds. Backing LA to win and Blake Snell to go over 6.5 strikeouts are the SportsGrid best bets.

