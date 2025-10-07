Blue Jays vs Yankees: Best Bets for ALDS Game 3

‌



The ALDS shifts to the Bronx tonight for Game 3 as the New York Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto holds a commanding 2-0 series lead after dominating Games 1 and 2 at Rogers Centre.

Will the Blue Jays bring out the brooms, or can the Yanks keep their season alive?

Here is everything you need to know, along with my best bets for the matchup:

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025

Yankee Stadium in Bronx, NY Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Fubo

SportsGrid App (Google Play Store or Apple Store) Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+134) | Total: 7.5

Yankees -1.5 (+134) | 7.5 Moneyline: TOR +132 | NYY -156

Bet #1: Yankees Moneyline (-156)

Things could not have gone much worse for Aaron Boone’s squad north of the border, as New York was outscored 23-8 in the first two games. That said, a return to the Bronx sets the stage for a potential rebound. The Yankees went 50-31 at home in the regular season, while Toronto went just 40-41 on the road, the second-worst mark among remaining playoff teams.

Carlos Rodon takes the ball for New York and was outstanding at Yankee Stadium this year, posting a 2.98 ERA and a .154 opponent batting average in 15 starts during the regular season. While Rodon wasn’t razor-sharp in the Wild Card (3 ER in 6.0 IP), he’s precisely the kind of power lefty you want in a backs-against-the-wall spot at home.

On the other side, Blue Jays starter Shane Bieber’s reverse splits are noteworthy. The veteran has handled lefties (.156/.188/.247) but has struggled against righties (.297/.342/.595), a profile that plays into the power of sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

It’s hard to put too much faith in a team that has been outclassed through two games, but with the home-field advantage and tonight’s pitching profile, backing New York to force a Game 4 is a logical play.

Bet #2: TOR Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Record 2+ Total Bases (+100)

Guerrero is torching this series, going 6-for-10 with two home runs, including a grand slam in Game 2. The five-time All-Star has thoroughly enjoyed his trips to Yankee Stadium, owning a career 1.002 OPS with 16 home runs in 48 games. If that wasn’t enough, Guerrero is 10-for-17 (.588) lifetime against Rodon, with four of those hits going for extra bases. Given Vlad’s current form and park history, getting this wager at plus money is an absolute bargain.

