MLB · 1 hour ago

2025 MLB Postseason: Best Wild Card Player Prop Bets Today (9/30)

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

The 2025 MLB Postseason begins today with four Wild Card matchups on tap.

Here are my top player prop bets for the action, including a standout at plus money!

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

LAD Andy Pages to Hit a Home Run (+440) vs. Cincinnati Reds

  • Pages ranked second on the Dodgers with 27 home runs in 153 games during the regular season.
  • He’s owned Reds starter Hunter Greene, going 3-for-5 (.600) in his career, with all three hits being home runs.
  • Across eight road starts this season (39.1 IP), Greene struggled to a 4.81 ERA while allowing ten home runs (2.29 HR/9).
  • Greene has fared poorly against the Dodgers throughout his career, going 1-3 with a 4.55 ERA in five appearances.

Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily MLB Game Picks and MLB Prop Picks.

NYY Max Fried OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-144) vs. Boston Red Sox

  • Fried has hit this mark in all three starts against the Red Sox this season, recording 22 strikeouts across 18.1 innings.
  • Boston averaged 9.65 strikeouts per game on the road during the regular season, the fourth-most in MLB.
  • Fried closed out the year in dominant form, posting a 1.55 ERA in his last seven starts.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

