2025 MLB Postseason: Best Wild Card Player Prop Bets Today (9/30)

The 2025 MLB Postseason begins today with four Wild Card matchups on tap.

Here are my top player prop bets for the action, including a standout at plus money!

LAD Andy Pages to Hit a Home Run (+440) vs. Cincinnati Reds

Pages ranked second on the Dodgers with 27 home runs in 153 games during the regular season.

in 153 games during the regular season. He’s owned Reds starter Hunter Greene , going 3-for-5 (.600) in his career, with all three hits being home runs .

Reds starter , going in his career, with . Across eight road starts this season ( 39.1 IP ), Greene struggled to a 4.81 ERA while allowing ten home runs (2.29 HR/9) .

this season ( ), Greene struggled to a while allowing . Greene has fared poorly against the Dodgers throughout his career, going 1-3 with a 4.55 ERA in five appearances.

NYY Max Fried OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-144) vs. Boston Red Sox

Fried has hit this mark in all three starts against the Red Sox this season, recording 22 strikeouts across 18.1 innings .

this season, recording . Boston averaged 9.65 strikeouts per game on the road during the regular season, the fourth-most in MLB .

during the regular season, the . Fried closed out the year in dominant form, posting a 1.55 ERA in his last seven starts.

