MLB · 1 hour ago
2025 MLB Postseason: Best Wild Card Player Prop Bets Today (9/30)
Paul Connor
Host · Writer
The 2025 MLB Postseason begins today with four Wild Card matchups on tap.
Here are my top player prop bets for the action, including a standout at plus money!
Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.
LAD Andy Pages to Hit a Home Run (+440) vs. Cincinnati Reds
- Pages ranked second on the Dodgers with 27 home runs in 153 games during the regular season.
- He’s owned Reds starter Hunter Greene, going 3-for-5 (.600) in his career, with all three hits being home runs.
- Across eight road starts this season (39.1 IP), Greene struggled to a 4.81 ERA while allowing ten home runs (2.29 HR/9).
- Greene has fared poorly against the Dodgers throughout his career, going 1-3 with a 4.55 ERA in five appearances.
NYY Max Fried OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-144) vs. Boston Red Sox
- Fried has hit this mark in all three starts against the Red Sox this season, recording 22 strikeouts across 18.1 innings.
- Boston averaged 9.65 strikeouts per game on the road during the regular season, the fourth-most in MLB.
- Fried closed out the year in dominant form, posting a 1.55 ERA in his last seven starts.
